Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards 2021: winners revealed

Asia-Pacific shops and individuals have won in several categories in Part One of the Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards 2021, announced across two virtual ceremonies today (11 May). The results from Part Two will be updated later tonight.

Global Media Agency of the Year silver went to Mediacom Australia while bronze went to UM Malaysia.

TBWA Asia-Pacific took home gold as the Best Network for Asia-Pacific, followed by UM APAC with silver and the bronze going to Special Australia.

Singapore's Half Rhino won gold for Consultancy, while IdeasXMachina of the Philippines took home the Global Talent Management Person/Team of the Year award.

Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief at Campaign, said: "Campaign's global Agency of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate the best agencies – and the brilliant people working within them.

"The winners are chosen by a select group of marketers, the people in a position to hire agencies and authorise budgets.

"It is a real achievement to win one of these awards and this year they recognise industry-leading companies and executives working across four continents, from established names to a new breed of businesses and talent."

Now in their third year, the global awards are judged by a panel of global and regional chief marketing officers.

Winners of the media, creative and digital network categories in Campaign's regional Agency of the Year schemes in Asia-Pacific, the US and UK are automatically put through to the awards but other agencies and networks can enter, too.

The full shortlist can be viewed here.

Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out the winners.

Part One:

Talent Management Person/Team of the Year

Strategic Planning Leader

Agency Leader - Digital/Media

Agency Leader - Creative

Media Planning Leader

New Business Development Team/Person of the Year

Agency Growth Leader

Consultancy

Digital Innovation Agency

Media Agency

Social Media Agency

Best Place to Work: Individual Shop

Best Network: Asia-Pacific

Best Network: Middle East & Africa

Part Two:

Corporate Communications/Marketing Team of the Year

Creative Leader

Best Global Marketer

Customer Engagement Agency

Performance Marketing Agency

PR Agency

Integrated Marketing Agency

Brand Experience Agency

Independent Agency

Global Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

In-house Agency

Best Place to Work: Network

Best Network: Europe

Global Network

Creative Agency