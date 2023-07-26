The Work Advertising Marketing Customer Experience
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

Burger King sells more burgers in Taiwan with AI assistant

INSPIRATION STATION: Appier’s AI technology is boosting interaction and conversions for Burger King online in Taiwan, and generating customised offers for consumers regardless of weather conditions.

Burger King sells more burgers in Taiwan with AI assistant

When you open the website of Burger King in Taiwan, a new customer journey interacting with AI starts from the very first click. With the support from Appier’s AI-powered Personalization Cloud, Burger King’s campaign is not just about a TVC or endorsement, but more about a personal and highly-interactive experience beyond the brick-and-mortar stores. 

The brand, together with Appier, utilise AI technology to analyse on-site behaviour and data, automatically sending personalised offers to boost the official website's conversion rate.

Once AI detects a user's intent to leave the site, the system will automatically trigger a pop-up window with a discount offer, which is said to reach a conversion rate of 31%.To increase per-customer transaction, AI assists the brand in setting up various reward thresholds based on current cart value, incentivising customers to purchase more and achieved an average click-through rate of 27%.

According to Eric Lee, vice president of enterprise solution sales Appier Greater China and Japan, “Employing this approach prevents the brand from bombarding potential customers. Instead, it fosters the transformation of visitors into loyal customers by personalising engagement content, products, and incentives based on a more holistic view of the users”.

Throughout the customer journey, AI supports the brand to connect with its customers by building various customised design and offer for consumers. With Integrated Appier’s AI Personalization Cloud with the OpenWeather API, consumers will have recommendations from Burger Kings based on the local weather conditions in the user’s location. AI will sell cold drinks or soup based on the local temperature and push delivery promotions to target customers in the event of a higher chance of rain.

 

Burger King Taiwan and Appier began their collaboration in April 2022. The AIQUA technology helps brands “to enhance the quality of their engagement with end users by delivering AI-personalised messages across all marketing channels at the right touchpoints, including web, app, push notifications, email, SMS, and social messaging channels”, Lee added. 

Burger King’s Taiwan marketing is not just backed by AI technology since the team at Appier also work as consumers to provide feedback and professional consulting on new products, such as the newly launched plant-based meat burger.

Though the brand did not disclose whether the new marketing model will be adopted in other markets, Burger King is building long-term benefits from AI technology, according to Karin Jiang, marketing director of Burger King Taiwan.

“Looking ahead, Burger King Taiwan is excited to sustain our collaboration with Appier, planning more eye-catching and customer-centric marketing campaigns, fostering website interaction and conversions, and strengthening our customer loyalty relationships."

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

2 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

3 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

4 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

5 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

7 FAST on the rise in APAC: What advertisers should know

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

8 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

9 Nike's Fifa Women's World Cup ad highlights footballers' talents

About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

10 About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

Related Articles

How Burger King inspired a brown fleece fashion trend in Korea
Mar 13, 2023
Ad Nut

How Burger King inspired a brown fleece fashion ...

Inspiration Station: Making art from the wreckage of super typhoon Rai
Feb 2, 2023
Nikita Mishra

Inspiration Station: Making art from the wreckage ...

Explainable AI: Turning the black box into a glass box
Jan 26, 2021
Shou-De Lin

Explainable AI: Turning the black box into a glass box

How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise online ordering
Apr 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

How Pizza Hut Taiwan and Appier used AI to optimise ...

Just Published

Netflix cuts ad prices, rethinks Microsoft deal in pursuit of growing revenue
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Netflix cuts ad prices, rethinks Microsoft deal in ...

The streaming giant is revisiting its 2022 agreement with Microsoft in a bid to optimise and restructure their ad formats to drive maximum return on revenues.

Twitter: Is Elon Musk the biggest obstacle for advertising on X?
4 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Twitter: Is Elon Musk the biggest obstacle for ...

SOUNDING BOARD: Rebrand or no rebrand, Campaign asks if the real reason advertisers have abandoned Twitter is a lack of confidence in Elon Musk?

Veteran brand and tech leaders join Tech MVP 2023 award jury
5 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Veteran brand and tech leaders join Tech MVP 2023 ...

The jury of six technology leaders from MetLife, SCMP, LiveRamp, Quantcast and ElucidateX will judge entries in this year's awards for the region's top tech talent and products, with Campaign Asia-Pacific's tech and media editor Shawn Lim, as chair.