Shauna Lewis
1 day ago

Burger King launches tasty, garnish-printed shirt with new work by BBH

The garment is designed to hide any spillages from eating the chain’s messy burgers.

BBH: shirts will be available to 100 Burger King customers
Burger King in hte UK has launched a tongue-in-cheek garnish-branded shirt designed to disguise spillages and keep customers looking stylish.

The one-size-fits-all shirt riffs off the recent launch of Burger King's Gourmet Kings range—The Argentinian and The Steakhouse—and features a print design carrying stylised imagery of tomatoes, rocket, Bullseye BBQ sauce, and and other burger ingredients.

The shirts will only be available to 100 Burger King customers after they have been selected from a draw after ordering one of the Gourmet King burgers through the Burger King app.

The launch of the shirt is being supported with TV and out of home ads created by BBH, with social activity from Coolr. Media has been planned and bought by Vizeum.

The Fall Collection was created by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London in collaboration with fashion designer Katie Eary, who has previously worked with Ikea, Yeezy, and Mr Porter. Rav Matharu constructed the digitally printed silk shirts, having worked with Champion, Selfridges, and Vans.

Soco Nunez, brand and communications director at Burger King UK, said: “After months in the making, we are so excited to reveal our passion project to the world and celebrate the new Gourmet Kings Range. We want our fans to enjoy the premium ingredients of The Argentinian and The Stakehouse burgers without worrying about spillages and urge them to get gloriously messy!”

Felipe Guimaraes, creative director at BBH, added: “We wanted to do something for Burger King that would fit in culture, in a tone only they could. Creating a limited edition silk shirt that hides the inevitable spillages of their latest burgers seemed like the perfect way. Not only was the idea a bit bonkers, treating it with the same level of craft and tone of a high fashion brand made the project the gem that it is today. I love it, hope everyone else does too.” 

Campaign UK

