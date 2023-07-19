Analysis Opinions Advertising Marketing
Tom Morton Tiff Rolfe
1 day ago

Building your brand as an operating system

In our digital age, a brand OS provides the perfect building blocks says RGA's strategy and creative chiefs.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

2 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

3 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

4 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

5 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

7 How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

8 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

AI 2.0: redefining possible

9 AI 2.0: redefining possible

China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?

10 China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?

Related Articles

3 keys to defining your brand strategy
May 26, 2021
Lisa M. Hastings

3 keys to defining your brand strategy

China DBSTAR appoints Incite to handle brand strategy
Oct 8, 2010
Jin Bo

China DBSTAR appoints Incite to handle brand strategy

Prescriptive video ad formats stifling brand strategy
Jun 12, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Prescriptive video ad formats stifling brand strategy

This Valentine’s Day, consider how your brand strategy ignites love
Feb 14, 2020
Laura Quigley

This Valentine’s Day, consider how your brand ...

Just Published

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing ...

As moviegoers buy tickets for a “Barbieheimer” double feature, Oppenheimer gets a boost from Barbie’s marketing blitz.

Are blue ticks on social media losing clout in the face of paid verifications?
4 hours ago
Noel D'Souza

Are blue ticks on social media losing clout in the ...

Industry honchos weigh in on the impact of paid verification models by Meta and Twitter.

How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo are navigating Threads
4 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo ...

Daily active users on Meta’s new Twitter clone dropped by half last week, but brands are still eager to find success on the new platform.

Arthur Sadoun: Our creative agencies are ‘essential’ despite ‘low single-digit’ growth
The Information
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Arthur Sadoun: Our creative agencies are ‘essential’...

Publicis CEO spoke to Campaign after group grew 7.1% in Q2 and revealed it is giving staff an average salary increase of 4% in 2023.