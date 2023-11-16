Bud Light’s US CMO is out

Anheuser-Busch (AB InBev) has confirmed Benoit Garbe, the U.S. CMO of its embattled Bud Light brand, is stepping down at the end of the year.

Henceforth, marketing activities will be overseen by U.S. chief commercial officer Kyle Norrington. That encompasses brand plans and portfolio strategy, insights, analytics and investments.

Meanwhile, U.S. chief sales officer Simon Wuestenberg and high-end business unit president Andy Thomas will report to CEO Brendan Whitworth. Garbe will “embark on a new chapter in his career,” the beer giant said.

According to a statement from Whitworth, these changes will “reduce layers within our organization and better enable our top commercial leaders to drive our business and legacy forward.”

Whitworth also noted the company hopes to “accelerate our return to growth as we continue to focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter.”

2023 has been a bad year for Bud Light, starting, of course, with an April partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which led to calls for a boycott.

The impact was swift: Parent company AB InBev’s Q2 earnings fell, which was followed by reports of layoffs and the sale of eight portfolio brands.