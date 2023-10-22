Brands seek to capture the essence of Durga Puja

Dusshera is around the corner (24 October) and brands have started the celebrations for the festival by rolling out campaigns for the same.

In this list we'll be adding the campaigns that have caught the attention of the editorial team at Campaign India. As always we go in alphabetic order.

Coca-Cola

Coke launched an engrossing animated film, conceptualised by Ogilvy, titled 'Thala Hopping’ built on a backdrop of five days of Durga Puja celebrations. The story unfolds on the surface of a table where an illustrated character comes to life as a bottle of Coke is placed alongside sumptuous festive delicacies. The film charts the character’s journey of pandal hopping across the length of the table, offering a glimpse into a montage of special moments that are created during the festival.

Reliance Digital

Conceptualised by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, and shot in multiple locations across Kolkata the film pays tribute to the pandal makers and artists who make every Pujo memorable through their creations but do not get their due recognition.

Shaadi.org

Shaadi.com in its Pujo campaign, 'the spirit of Durga', goes beyond religious boundaries to celebrate the strength, resilience, and beauty of every woman. The film aims to urge everyone to not to be weighed down by adversity but to draw inspiration from the unwavering spirit of Goddess Durga, who never gave up. It urges the society to respect the (women) goddesses in our homes and how they seamlessly transition between roles as wives, mothers, sisters, and employees.

Tata Tea Gold

The tea brand has launched a limited festive series of Banglar Noksha Pujo packaging as an ode to the handloom industry of West Bengal. The brand has also released an ad film that captures how Pujo is celebrated across the five days from Shashthi to Dashami, while also bringing attention to the artisans and different types of handloom art forms of the region.



Zomato

Zomato showcases the culinary treasures that make Durga Puja a gastronomic delight. The film depicts the narrative of someone who, despite being stuck at home, does not miss out on the festival's foodie delights, thanks to the food-delivery platform.