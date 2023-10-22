tata tea

Brands seek to capture the essence of Durga Puja
Oct 22, 2023
Campaign India Team

Brands seek to capture the essence of Durga Puja

With the Indian festival of Dusshera around the corner, here's a pick of Pujo campaigns which bring alive the spirit of the festivities.

Tata Tea | The Jaago Re Campaign | India
Sep 18, 2009

Tata Tea | The Jaago Re Campaign | India

Using its influence as the world's second largest tea producer and distributor, Tata Tea Limited is taking a stand on corruption in India through an integrated marketing initiative.

