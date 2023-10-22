Search
tata tea
Oct 22, 2023
Brands seek to capture the essence of Durga Puja
With the Indian festival of Dusshera around the corner, here's a pick of Pujo campaigns which bring alive the spirit of the festivities.
Sep 18, 2009
Tata Tea | The Jaago Re Campaign | India
Using its influence as the world's second largest tea producer and distributor, Tata Tea Limited is taking a stand on corruption in India through an integrated marketing initiative.
