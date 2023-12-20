Brain-to-computer interfaces aren’t just sci-fi—here’s why they could be the next big thing in marketing

What is a brain-to-computer interface?

As the National Institutes of Health defines them, brain-to-computer interfaces “acquire brain signals, analyze them and translate them into commands that are relayed to output devices that carry out desired actions.”

Jason Carmel, global lead of creative data at Wunderman Thompson, noted when most people think of brain-to-computer interfaces, they’re referring to one specific branch of implants that connect a brain to a computer to help coordinate movement, vision or speech.

George Strakhov, chief strategy officer of DDB EMEA, likes to think of these interfaces in terms of brain inputs and outputs.

“Let's say I have a thought and then there is something that can pick up that thought without me vocalizing it and feed that into a machine,” he said. That’s an output.

An input would be, “I'm not actually out there skiing, but there is a chip that fools my brain into imagining that my muscles are moving when they're not,” Strakhov added.

Currently, humans create inputs using keyboards and cameras, which are relatively slow interfaces “in a sense that very, very few bits of data can actually go through per second, because I can only [type] so quickly,” he said.

Examples of more direct brain-to-computer connections include EEGs and MRIs, which pick up electrical signals from the brain based on wires on or around the head.

But there’s a new wave of brain-to-computer interfaces that allow users to communicate with computers without a traditional input device.

It’s the latest step in the evolution of computers from machines that once took up the entire floor of a research institution, to the desktop computer, to the PC and ultimately, to modern-day iPhones and the cloud services that support them. Along the way, we’ve also made great strides in processing speed.

Meanwhile, the ability to feed data into these systems — the input — has evolved from the keyboard and mouse to touchscreens, cameras and even biometrics with wearable devices such as the Apple Watch.

“You can see where this is going in terms of allowing more and more input into a computer — especially in real time — [which] allows for computers to really be more effective at interacting with this environment and supporting the person that's using it,” added Adam Paikowsky, executive director of technology at TBWA-owned creative agency Dotdotdash.

Along the way, technology has also come closer and closer to the human body. “Our technology and our biology are merging,” said Jason Alan Snyder, global CTO, Momentum Worldwide — and the next step is arguably merging with the body itself.

“The idea of using your brain as an input mechanism into computers is really something that we've all aspired to, like flying cars,” Paikowsky said. He pointed to future potential applications like using your brain to turn on a light or to “drive your car just by looking down the road.”

Medicine — and beyond(-ish)

Early applications of brain-to-computer interfaces have focused on neuroscience. For example, a brain implant could help reduce tremors in a patient with Parkinson’s disease or help a paralyzed patient walk again.

But the potential for these interfaces extends far beyond medicine.

“I think there are people who are considering how to use brain implants to help expand human capability writ large,” Carmel said.

While noting these applications are “pretty far in the future,” Carmel pointed to language translation as a good example.

“The ability to upload a document and have it translated from Portuguese into English so that I can understand it is pretty well-discovered technology at this point,” he said. “But I still can't understand Portuguese if somebody talks to me.”

However, having this capability implanted in your brain so translation is seamless is one promise of these new interfaces. Other examples include the ability to quickly do math or to extend memory beyond its natural limits.

Is there demand?

One obvious hurdle is whether consumers will opt into using these devices — particularly at scale.

While brain implants may seem far-fetched at this point, experts say that based on historical technology adoption trends, it’s only a matter of time until these products become more mainstream.

“The same way fitness trackers used to be very, very niche and now there are millions of people wearing Apple Watches getting really high-quality data about their health, I think this is on the same trajectory,” Paikowsky said.

The question remains whether consumers who do adopt these technologies will be open to platforms harvesting data about their innermost thoughts — and potentially sharing that information with brands.

While consumers have recently become wary of the vast troves of data advertisers and platforms collect about them, there is precedent for welcoming data collection in the past — especially if there is a financial incentive.

Strakhov pointed to data company Nielsen, which paid consumers to install devices onto their TVs for access to data about their viewing habits.

“What I expect to happen fairly soon … is that there will be people for whom the economics of that will just work,” he said. “They will be like, ‘Whatever — some people want to know what's in my head and what I'm thinking? Give me enough money.’”

Snyder, too, is confident if the value exchange is there, consumers will eventually opt in.

“Of course they will,” Snyder said. “People didn't want to get in cars and they didn't want to go on the railroad. They didn't want to take an airplane and they don't want to take rocket ships and they don't understand AI.”

Eventually, consumers simply become more comfortable with new technology.

Proving utility

In their current state, brain-to-computer devices require brain surgery.

“Whatever benefit you get from the technology has to be so valuable it outweighs the risk,” Carmel said.

Worthwhile use cases might include the ability to speak multiple languages, to communicate with someone you hadn’t been able to before or to move your body in a new way.

“This has to become way more functionally [and] user-friendly at the lizard brain level for us to be at a point where we're going to start doing this,” Carmel added.

So the input — think skiing without really skiing — will have to yield simulations indistinguishable from real life. Strakhov referred to this as “lucid dreaming,” which he said, “sounds like an interesting enough proposition that will propel some people — especially if the real world turns to shit.”

Does advertising have a role?

We’re still quite far from consumers adopting brand-to-computer interfaces — but when they do, there are major implications for advertising.

Another application is electrophysiology mapping, or tracking the brain’s electrical activity to understand what people are thinking.

In other words: Reading minds.

If these devices can map the brain to figure out how it is firing, the idea of consumer research as it stands “becomes completely antiquated,” Carmel said.

Instead, marketers will be able to understand how consumers truly feel based on their brain activity.

In market research as it stands, brands are limited to field interviews, from which they extract the text of conversations along with nonverbal cues like intonation of voice and inferred emotion from facial expressions.

Brain-to-computer interfaces, on the other hand, have the potential to tell marketers with certainty “what people actually feel, rather than what they said in those silly research situations where they're just getting paid to say things,” Strakhov said.

And when marketers know how consumers truly feel, they can better sell to them. This could even extend to feelings consumers don’t realize they have themselves. That’s because neural networks can cross-reference data over time and make inferences that could be useful to brands and marketers — and, in a perfect world, consumers themselves.

“Maybe I'm going through a difficult situation at home … and maybe it's a good idea to sell some dating services to me or whatever it is, without me being interested in that explicitly or even consciously knowing that,” Strakhov added.

By truly understanding their consumers, brands and advertisers have the potential to not just sell more, but find new territory to forge more meaningful relationships.

“We always talk about how share of voice is a good metric, but really the metric you want is share of mind and share of heart,” Strakhov said.

Eventually, brain-to-computer interfaces can give brands insight into those who were exposed to advertising over a given time period and whether they then have a higher likelihood to think of and buy from that brand as a result.

It could even go as far as measuring the subconscious.

“If I were Disney, my KPI would be share of dreams,” Strakhov said. “I want everybody on the planet every now and then to have a dream with one of my characters.”

Hyper-personalisation

Personalized experiences have been a goal for brands and marketers for quite some time, but brain-to-computer interfaces can take this endeavor to a whole new level.

That’s particularly true as the environments around us get smarter, Paikowsky said.

That includes ambient computing, in which your surroundings can react to any given moment in a super-personalized way. For example, if a brand knows a consumer just got back from a workout, they could create a more soothing environment at home to relax.

“I think that's where it gets interesting, because brands have the opportunity to speak really authentically,” Paikowsky added.

It also puts a new spin on “surprise and delight” as brands are able to tap into what would truly make consumers happy based on their inner-most thoughts.

Brain-to-computer interfaces open up the possibility to connect the dots on interactions between brands and consumers, which no longer have a linear relationship.

“You might go see a billboard and then a few minutes later, you see a product placement on a TV show when you're sitting on your couch a couple hours later and then your friend brings up the same product when you're at a bar later talking,” Paikowsky said.

Until now, brands didn’t have control over the sequencing of those events. Brain-to-computer interfaces, however, open up a new space in between those moments for additional conversations. You don’t even need to get brain surgery to experience early iterations of this virtual interaction via devices like Apple Vision Pro or Oculus headsets.

“We're talking about an entirely different way of interacting with the world,” Carmel said. “You no longer have to touch things in order to make them happen. You can think things into existence in a very real sense of the word. And I think that sense of immediacy will … change our brains, frankly, on a very literal level.”

But first brands and agencies will have to figure out how to show up in these spaces and how a person might want to interact with them.

“[It] can potentially open up opportunities for brands to go into spaces that they previously were not because the mode of interaction is different,” Paikowsky said.

In a similar vein, new experiences are possible. Snyder pointed to upcoming Apple headsets, which allow users to “turn reality up and down” to experience full-on virtual reality, augmented reality or mixed reality.

Such devices open opportunities to send information to the part of the brain that sees, smells, tastes and feels things, offering brands an entirely new way to interact with consumers.

Brands must tread lightly

For Carmel, there’s further potential in “reducing friction as much as possible” in consumer and brand interactions.

In other words, these interfaces can help brands more effectively elicit consumer desire and deliver on promises by interacting and sending a physical product directly to them.

“I think the limits are only our imagination with this,” Carmel said.

However, he warned advertisers have a tendency to “race to the bottom” with new platforms and seek to simply “put an ad in it.”

“My hope … is that we as marketers can push past that drive to just throw up a banner ad in this platform … and instead look to see how brands can really be additive with it,” he said.