With 2019 rapidly drawing to a close, brands and marketers will be planning ahead to 2020 and beyond. Here are some influencer trends to watch.
New function trial on Chinese app only (not TikTok) raises privacy concerns but could help Douyin users search for KOLs and products.
Chongqing’s SND boutique is arguably one of the most stunning retails space in China.
China’s luxury Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 4.1% jump over the last year.
Alipay, the mobile payment app owned by Alibaba, has rolled out additional technological features for its mini-programs, which have been in beta testing since August 2017.
Luxury consumers in China want to 'see now, buy now', leading to growth in online and offline events that cater to instant gratification.
