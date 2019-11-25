Jessica Rapp

Send feedback to Jessica Rapp.
10 KOL marketing trends in China for 2020
Marketing
Nov 25, 2019
Jessica Rapp

10 KOL marketing trends in China for 2020

With 2019 rapidly drawing to a close, brands and marketers will be planning ahead to 2020 and beyond. Here are some influencer trends to watch.

In-video search: A new opportunity for influencer marketing on Douyin?
Digital
Nov 6, 2019
Jessica Rapp

In-video search: A new opportunity for influencer ...

New function trial on Chinese app only (not TikTok) raises privacy concerns but could help Douyin users search for KOLs and products.

The hottest retail interior in China is not in Beijing or Shanghai
Marketing
Sep 16, 2019
Jessica Rapp

The hottest retail interior in China is not in ...

Chongqing’s SND boutique is arguably one of the most stunning retails space in China.

It’s official: China’s luxury market is exploding
Marketing
Sep 17, 2018
Jessica Rapp

It’s official: China’s luxury market is exploding

China’s luxury Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 4.1% jump over the last year.

Alipay’s mini-programs: What retailers need to know
Advertising
Aug 15, 2018
Jessica Rapp

Alipay’s mini-programs: What retailers need to know

Alipay, the mobile payment app owned by Alibaba, has rolled out additional technological features for its mini-programs, which have been in beta testing since August 2017.

Livestreams and trunk shows: China’s next big wave in luxury events
CEI News
Mar 5, 2018
Jessica Rapp

Livestreams and trunk shows: China’s next big wave ...

Luxury consumers in China want to 'see now, buy now', leading to growth in online and offline events that cater to instant gratification.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia