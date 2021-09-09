Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Winners revealed

PRWeek Asia is excited to announce the full winners list for Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. The awards were launched this year in the region as a new opportunity for PR agencies and in-house teams in the public relations and communications sector to recognise and celebrate healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.
We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions this year, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the PR industry in Asia. From creative staff initiatives to intricate bonus schemes, it's clear that agencies in this region are on the right path toward retaining top staff and cultivating sharp minds.
We'd like to congratulate all winners this year for their stellar efforts. Our panel of judges faced a difficult task of picking just one winner for each category but rest assured that all participating agencies impressed judges this year.
Here are the winners for PRWeek Asia's Best Places to Work 2021. Please follow the links to read about the winners' accomplishments.
SMALL AGENCY
APCO Worldwide
Japan
MID-SIZED AGENCY
Mutant
Singapore
LARGE AGENCY
Sunny Side Up
Japan
IN-HOUSE COMMUNICATION TEAM
WINNER:
Mastercard
Singapore
COMMENDATION:
Grab
Singapore
EMPLOYEE SUPPORT
WINNER:
Mastercard
Singapore
COMMENDATION:
LinkedIn
China
COMMENDATION:
Edelman
India
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
WINNER:
Johnson & Johnson
China
COMMENDATION:
Mastercard
Singapore
LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT
WINNER:
Zeno Group
Singapore