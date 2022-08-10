Bentley Motors appoints global lead creative agency

IPG is creating a new agency to handle creative and strategy for Bentley Motors after landing the Volkswagen-owned luxury marque's global account.

The new agency, named iX, will be responsible for delivering strategic communications planning, brand campaigns and product launches, asset production and social/digital marketing.

Bentley has also appointed Set Creative as its experiential agency.

The appointments come as the brand targets full electrification across its product range by 2023 as part of its Beyond100 strategy, which launched in 2020.

Steven de Ploey, director of strategy, product and marketing at Bentley Motors, said: “This announcement marks an exciting new phase in our Beyond100 strategy, which will transform every aspect of the Bentley Motors business as we enter our second century as a global luxury brand.

“Our approach to marketing is central to our transformation; and we are delighted to have new partners on board to galvanise our progress. Our plans go far beyond our products, to innovative brand extensions and exciting partnerships."

Christoph Hohmann, head of brand communications at Bentley, described iX as a “compelling offer”, which met the brand’s “modern, multi-faceted marketing requirements”.

Hohmann added iX will “continue evolving” the brand and assist in its ambition to “encompass areas as diverse as sustainable architecture – for example Bentley Residences Miami – home furnishings, speciality travel and audio”.

The new agencies will work alongside Bentley’s global media agency PHD, which has held the account since 2012 when it won a competitive pitch against MediaCom.

PHD's contract is set to expire at the end of 2023, and the wider Volkswagen Group is currently running a media agency review.