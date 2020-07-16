automotive

Who's driving brand recognition in Asia-Pacific's automotive sector?
Jul 16, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Tesla pulls into the Top 20 this year as Audi, Nissan, Hyundai, and Volkswagen also overtake peers like Porsche, Ford, Mazda and Mitsubishi.

It’s about building experiences, not just selling cars
Dec 10, 2018
Faaez Samadi

The lead marketer at Inchcape explains why taking your hands off the wheel when it comes to messaging in the automobile market is often the best way to drive highly prized consumer engagement.

Automotive marketing in China: Time for a re-think
Sep 19, 2018
Sameer Singh

A new approach is required as the effectiveness of touchpoints in the auto category declines.

Alibaba and Ford make splash with auto vending machine
Mar 27, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Buying a new vehicle becomes (almost) as easy as buying a refreshing beverage in China.

Infiniti places ambition over odds in its push for growth
Feb 21, 2018
David Blecken

Still working to define itself in Asia, the Japanese carmaker is betting on social media and aims to combine inspiring human stories with more insight into its own brand DNA.

Hyundai’s Olympic experience is dark. Extremely dark.
Feb 12, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Built in a bid to change its brand perception, the Korean automaker’s striking pavilion in PyeongChang is turning heads.

