automotive
Who's driving brand recognition in Asia-Pacific's automotive sector?
ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Tesla pulls into the Top 20 this year as Audi, Nissan, Hyundai, and Volkswagen also overtake peers like Porsche, Ford, Mazda and Mitsubishi.
It’s about building experiences, not just selling cars
The lead marketer at Inchcape explains why taking your hands off the wheel when it comes to messaging in the automobile market is often the best way to drive highly prized consumer engagement.
Automotive marketing in China: Time for a re-think
A new approach is required as the effectiveness of touchpoints in the auto category declines.
Alibaba and Ford make splash with auto vending machine
Buying a new vehicle becomes (almost) as easy as buying a refreshing beverage in China.
Infiniti places ambition over odds in its push for growth
Still working to define itself in Asia, the Japanese carmaker is betting on social media and aims to combine inspiring human stories with more insight into its own brand DNA.
Hyundai’s Olympic experience is dark. Extremely dark.
Built in a bid to change its brand perception, the Korean automaker’s striking pavilion in PyeongChang is turning heads.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins