Bentley Motors appoints global lead creative agency
Aug 11, 2022
Charlotte Rawlings

London-based iX given lead creative and strategic agency status.

Paul Hu 'rotates' out of brand MD job at Volkswagen Import Group China
Jan 13, 2014
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Paul Hu is moving to a new job within the Volkswagen Group after close to two years as MD of the VW brand at Volkswagen Group Import Company (VGIC), Campaign Asia-Pacific has confirmed.

Timothy Paradise promoted to lead creative for Tribal Worldwide Beijing
Aug 21, 2013
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - DDB China has relocated Timothy Paradise, who has worked for DDB in Chicago and most recently in Korea, to China as creative director to lead Tribal Worldwide Beijing’s creative team.

Rolls-Royce tasks Interone to beef up digital push in China
Apr 2, 2013
Benjamin Li

SHANGHAI - Rolls-Royce Motor Cars China has appointed Interone to shape up its digital presence in China, commencing with the relaunch of its China website and the setting up of its weibo social media platforms.

PROFILE: Boyhood passions drawing and cars help David Goggins go places
Mar 18, 2013
Benjamin Li

David Goggins, vice-president of FAW-VW China North, was able to turn a childhood love of drawing and cars into a long and fulfilling international career on three continents.

Greenkern wins Volkswagen Finance China branding account
Mar 14, 2013
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Berlin and Beijing-based brand consultancy Greenkern has won Volkswagen Finance China as a new client and will sharpen its brand and marketing strategy development.

