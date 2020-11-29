Marketing News
John Harrington
2 days ago

Ben & Jerry's: Don't expect instant gratification on purpose work

The brand's PR and influencer manager warns brands not to chase the news agenda but also says they risk being "left behind" if they don't act on a purpose.

Ben & Jerry's: released 'Pecan Resist' in the US in 2018 to promote activism and raise money for progressive causes
Ben & Jerry's: released 'Pecan Resist' in the US in 2018 to promote activism and raise money for progressive causes

Brands should not expect "instant gratification" for purpose activities, and should be "wary of chasing the news agenda" for good cause work, according to a senior comms figure at Ben & Jerry's.

Speaking at Campaign and PR Week's Purpose Summit on Thursday in the UK, Nicola Simmons, PR and influencer manager at Ben & Jerry’s, also warned that brands risk being "left behind" if they don't act on a purpose.

She cited a comment from the brand's former chief executive, Jostein Solheim: "We're not an ice-cream company. We're an activism company that makes ice cream."

Simmons said: "That's a really important distinction to make because it's about the intentions in the heart of what we're doing."

Ben & Jerry's is famed for its campaigning work on progressive issues, including racial and gender equality, the environment and the plight of refugees. In August, the brand hit the headlines for its outspoken criticism of the UK Government's policy toward Channel crossings by migrants and refugees in small boats.

Simmonds stressed the importance of "being in it for the long haul".

"That's another thing that will separate the people who are doing purpose correctly and the people who aren't. It's very easy to look at what's in the news that day and say: 'We're going to have a view on this,' but the minute it's out of the news, it's not important to you any more – so the next time you go to speak up about something in the news, people are going to be going, 'Hang on a minute, didn't you just care about this other thing last week?'

"These changes happen over time. It's not instant gratification."

She gave the example of the Unilever-owned brand's campaigning work in support of Black Lives Matter – a movement she says it has supported for years – this summer.

"That put us in a position this year to finally be able to put our heads above the parapet and make our position known, but that was only possible through all the years of laying the foundation and helping people understand who we are."

Simmonds stated: "Be wary of chasing the news agenda... As PR professionals, that's what we're taught – to be looking at what's trending, what people are looking at now, and jumping on it. But make sure you're doing that for the right reasons. And I would be very choosy about how and where you do that for maximum impact."

She also warned that it's "absolutely essential" for brands to have partners that know about the issues. Ben & Jerry's works with a number of NGOs and campaign groups, rather than charities.

Asked whether brands could be "left behind" if they "play it safe" and remain neutral on major issues, Simmonds said: "I think naturally, because it is so important to people now.

"People want to spend their money in places that they know are using it responsibly, and so if you are one of those people [who doesn't embrace purpose], you are naturally going to get behind. But then what you risk if you just manufacture your purpose… you risk setting yourself back, because people see right through that also. So put yourself on that journey, but don't rush it."

The solution is not to have "a say on everything", Simmonds added. "People won't expect that. It's having a voice that's standing for something."

 

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

1 How agencies are adapting to an ever-evolving media mix

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

2 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

3 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

4 Ogilvy veteran Eugene Cheong launches creative outfit

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: Southeast Asia

5 Southeast Asia AOY winners revealed

Agency of the Year Awards 2020

6 Agency of the Year Awards 2020

For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

7 For Unilever, pandemic provides new purpose for brand Lifebuoy

40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

8 40 Under 40 2020: Siddharth Sankhe, Nielsen

40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

9 40 Under 40 2020: Leslie Goh, Tribal Worldwide

Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

10 Agency of the Year 2020 winners: South Asia

Related Articles

Ben & Jerry’s hits out at UK politician over migrant crossings
Advertising
Aug 13, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Ben & Jerry’s hits out at UK politician over ...

Has marketing lost its heart and soul?
Marketing
1 day ago
Darren Woolley

Has marketing lost its heart and soul?

There is now a mayo-themed Hellmann's Island on Animal Crossing
Marketing
Aug 13, 2020
Diana Bradley

There is now a mayo-themed Hellmann's Island on ...

Does social brand purpose really matter to consumers?
Advertising
Feb 13, 2020
James Redden

Does social brand purpose really matter to consumers?

Just Published

Diego Maradona: a tribute to one of Argentina’s best copywriters
Advertising
12 minutes ago
Javier Campopiano

Diego Maradona: a tribute to one of Argentina’s ...

Maradona was not just a football legend but also a master at creative copywriting.

Mastercard on the enduring relevance of 'Priceless'
Advertising
12 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Mastercard on the enduring relevance of 'Priceless'

The 23-year-old brand platform has evolved over time, especially during the pandemic.

Omnicom agencies win 19 Greater China AOY awards
Advertising
18 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Omnicom agencies win 19 Greater China AOY awards

Independent shops led by Leo Digital, SG and Tomorrow outshine larger rivals in 2020 awards.

Dentsu partners with Facebook for 'commerce bootcamp'
Digital
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu partners with Facebook for 'commerce bootcamp'

Facebook has so far trained 100 Dentsu employees across APAC on its suite of commerce products and solutions.