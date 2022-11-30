Apple showcases creativity and leadership of people with disabilities

Apple is raising awareness of its accessibility features in light of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December.

The two-minute film "The greatest" has been created by Apple's in-house creative team in London and showcases the creativity and leadership of people with disabilities.

Apple describes this as "a celebration of adaptive skill and empowerment in everyday moments, often enabled by Apple technology".

The work shows seven people going about their everyday life creating art, spending time with family and going to work or school.

They are each seen using features on their Apple device such as Detection Mode, which allows blind or low vision users to navigate doors, objects and people in their environment; and Sound Recognition to alert those who are deaf or hard of hearing to a range of sounds including a baby's cry or a doorbell.

Apple said the ad was made "with the partnership and feedback of the disability community, both in front of and behind the camera". It explained that the cast worked with the tech company on how they have been portrayed in the film.

The music that plays over the work is I Am The Greatest and uses lyrics derived from the speeches of Muhammad Ali. It is performed by Marliya Choir, an all-female, all-indigenous Australian musical collective.

The film was directed by Kim Gehrig through Somesuch. It will be available to stream on YouTube with closed captions for the deaf and hard of hearing and audio description for the blind and low vision community. OMD handles media planning and buying for Apple.

Last year Campaign reported that Jim Moffatt was leaving his role as UK chief executive of Engine Group (now known as House 337) to join Apple EMEA in a senior marketing role.

Alice Tonge, former head of 4Creative, also joined Apple in 2021 as group creative director.