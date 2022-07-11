APAC New Business League: May 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|
ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
(US $m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|
ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
(US $m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Aureus Academy Singapore, China Energy Engineering Corp China, Dongpeng Group China
|46.9
|Siemens Global
|45.8
|267
|↑2
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|Msc Pfizer India, The Macallan, Famous Grouse Global CRM, Monster.com India
|28.3
|28.3
|141
|↓3
|2
|DDB
|DOH Philippines Project, BANGCHAK CORPORATION (ENERGY) Thailand Project
|29.8
|DON Smallgoods Australia
|27.3
|96
|4
|4
|VMLY&R
|Thai Oil Thailand Project, Baby Love Thailand Project, Acne Squad India Project
|21.8
|21.8
|71
|↑5
|7
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Jimmy Brings Australia Project, AUIB Iraq
|14.8
|14.8
|39
|6
|6
|Havas Worldwide
|Bosch India Project, Oplus Mobitech India Project, SEB India Project
|14.8
|14.8
|38
|↓7
|5
|Dentsu
|Watson's Personal Care Stores Taiwan, Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. Vietnam Project, Chowking Food Corp. Philippines
|13.8
|13.8
|162
|↑8
|9
|McCann Worldgroup
|NesCafe China Project, China Duty Free China Project, Innocent China Project
|11.4
|11.4
|44
|↓9
|8
|BBH
|Singapore Tourism Board Singapore
|9.2
|9.2
|1
|↑10
|11
|R/GA
|GM (Luxury Division) China, McDonald’s Australia
|7.4
|7.4
|15
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|
ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
(US $m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|
ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
(US $m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Zenith
|Lipton, Pukka Herbs Australia, The Macallan Australia, PepsiCo China
|28.0
|28.0
|7
|2
|2
|Mindshare
|China Sports Lottery China AOR - Planning, NIIT India, Credavenue Private Limited India
|38.7
|PepsiCo China
|16.9
|95
|↑3
|7
|Wavemaker
|Danone APAC 9 Market, Amazon Audible Global, L'Oréal (Digital) Indonesia
|21.8
|Acko Life Insurance India
|15.4
|42
|↓4
|3
|PHD
|Scoot airline APAC, Swisse Wellness Australia, Twitter Indonesia
|12.1
|Mailchimp Australia
|11.9
|24
|↓5
|4
|OMD
|Beiersdorf Indonesia, NCS Singapore
|9.1
|9.1
|36
|↓6
|5
|Havas Media
|Noah China, IFFCO-Tokio India, Philippine Airlines (PAL) Philippines
|8.7
|8.7
|21
|↓7
|6
|MediaCom
|Burger King SaudiArabia, National Rugby League Australia, Febreze Korea Digital
|8.6
|Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital
|6.4
|39
|8
|8
|Dentsu
|Lenovo Global
|5.0
|4.3
|1
|9
|9
|Dentsu X
|PT Ajinomoto Indonesia Indonesia, WayCool Foods & Products Pvt. Ltd. India
|3.1
|3.1
|42
|↑10
|11
|Ryvalmedia
|New Anthem Projects Australia, RokkShop Australia, Next Smile Australia
|2.9
|2.9
|30
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS IN MAY
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|R/GA
|GM (Luxury Division)
|China
|TSLA
|Marriott Bonvoy
|APAC
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Jimmy Brings Project
|Australia
|McCann Worldgroup
|NesCafe
|China
|M&C Saatchi Group
|AUIB (The American University of Iraq - Baghdad)
|Iraq
|VMLY&R
|Thai Oil Project
|Thailand
|Wondrlab
|HDFC Bank
|India
|Team One
|Lexus
|Australia
|The Royals
|DON Smallgoods
|Australia
|VMLY&R
|Baby Love Project
|Thailand
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS IN MAY
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Wavemaker
|Danone
|APAC 9 Markets
|Wavemaker
|Amazon Audible
|Global
|Omnicom Media Group
|Unilab
|Philippines
|Mindshare
|China Sports Lottery
|China
|Wavemaker
|L'Oréal (Digital)
|Indonesia
|Wavemaker
|Guangfa Bank
|China
|MediaCom
|Burger King
|SaudiArabia
|Wavemaker
|VIP
|India
|Wavemaker
|PhysicsWallah
|India
|Zenith
|Lipton, Pukka Herbs
|Australia
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].