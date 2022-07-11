APAC New Business League: May 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE

(US $m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE

(US $m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Aureus Academy Singapore, China Energy Engineering Corp China, Dongpeng Group China 46.9 Siemens Global 45.8 267 ↑ 2 3 Wunderman Thompson Msc Pfizer India, The Macallan, Famous Grouse Global CRM, Monster.com India 28.3 28.3 141 ↓ 3 2 DDB DOH Philippines Project, BANGCHAK CORPORATION (ENERGY) Thailand Project 29.8 DON Smallgoods Australia 27.3 96 4 4 VMLY&R Thai Oil Thailand Project, Baby Love Thailand Project, Acne Squad India Project 21.8 21.8 71 ↑ 5 7 M&C Saatchi Group Jimmy Brings Australia Project, AUIB Iraq 14.8 14.8 39 6 6 Havas Worldwide Bosch India Project, Oplus Mobitech India Project, SEB India Project 14.8 14.8 38 ↓ 7 5 Dentsu Watson's Personal Care Stores Taiwan, Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. Vietnam Project, Chowking Food Corp. Philippines 13.8 13.8 162 ↑ 8 9 McCann Worldgroup NesCafe China Project, China Duty Free China Project, Innocent China Project 11.4 11.4 44 ↓ 9 8 BBH Singapore Tourism Board Singapore 9.2 9.2 1 ↑ 10 11 R/GA GM (Luxury Division) China, McDonald’s Australia 7.4 7.4 15

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE

(US $m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE

(US $m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Zenith Lipton, Pukka Herbs Australia, The Macallan Australia, PepsiCo China 28.0 28.0 7 2 2 Mindshare China Sports Lottery China AOR - Planning, NIIT India, Credavenue Private Limited India 38.7 PepsiCo China 16.9 95 ↑ 3 7 Wavemaker Danone APAC 9 Market, Amazon Audible Global, L'Oréal (Digital) Indonesia 21.8 Acko Life Insurance India 15.4 42 ↓ 4 3 PHD Scoot airline APAC, Swisse Wellness Australia, Twitter Indonesia 12.1 Mailchimp Australia 11.9 24 ↓ 5 4 OMD Beiersdorf Indonesia, NCS Singapore 9.1 9.1 36 ↓ 6 5 Havas Media Noah China, IFFCO-Tokio India, Philippine Airlines (PAL) Philippines 8.7 8.7 21 ↓ 7 6 MediaCom Burger King SaudiArabia, National Rugby League Australia, Febreze Korea Digital 8.6 Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital 6.4 39 8 8 Dentsu Lenovo Global 5.0 4.3 1 9 9 Dentsu X PT Ajinomoto Indonesia Indonesia, WayCool Foods & Products Pvt. Ltd. India 3.1 3.1 42 ↑ 10 11 Ryvalmedia New Anthem Projects Australia, RokkShop Australia, Next Smile Australia 2.9 2.9 30

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS IN MAY

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA R/GA GM (Luxury Division) China TSLA Marriott Bonvoy APAC M&C Saatchi Group Jimmy Brings Project Australia McCann Worldgroup NesCafe China M&C Saatchi Group AUIB (The American University of Iraq - Baghdad) Iraq VMLY&R Thai Oil Project Thailand Wondrlab HDFC Bank India Team One Lexus Australia The Royals DON Smallgoods Australia VMLY&R Baby Love Project Thailand

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS IN MAY

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Wavemaker Danone APAC 9 Markets Wavemaker Amazon Audible Global Omnicom Media Group Unilab Philippines Mindshare China Sports Lottery China Wavemaker L'Oréal (Digital) Indonesia Wavemaker Guangfa Bank China MediaCom Burger King SaudiArabia Wavemaker VIP India Wavemaker PhysicsWallah India Zenith Lipton, Pukka Herbs Australia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].