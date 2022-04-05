Advertising Media Data News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

APAC New Business League: February 2022 report

Wunderman Thompson, MediaCom, BBH, Havas Media, BBDO and Dentsu X are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

APAC New Business League: February 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy SingTel Singapore B2B, Miao Run China, William Grant & Sons Singapore 29.4 Siemens Global 28.4 155
2 2 DDB Meta India, Bosch Hong Kong, Bullish Hong Kong Project 16.5   16.4 36
3 8 Wunderman Thompson Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd India, AU Small Finance India, Edelweiss India Project 12.9   12.9 65
4 3 BBH Singapore Tourism Board Singapore 9.2   9.2 1
5 4 BBDO HCF Australia, Storytel Korea, CHANGAN EV - C385 China 8.3   8.3 28
6 - Havas Worldwide AEON Credit Service Hong Kong Project, MTR Malls Hong Kong Project 8.3   8.3 19
7 5 M&C Saatchi Group Shift Australia, Worksafe VIC Australia, Hire up Australia 8.0   8.0 26
8 - McCann Worldgroup Fujifilm (Instax) China Project, RS Components China Project, WealthNavi Japan Project 3.1   3.1 10
9 7 Wondrlab Faasos India Project, Cholayil Private Limited (Medimix) India, Tata Strive India 1.8   1.8 44
10 - Leo Burnett SingTel Singapore social media and content marketing 1.5   1.5 1

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Mindshare Yili China social media, Maxcut Korea, Liu Yue Xian China Project 31.6 Danamon Indonesia 30.2 51
2 2 Zenith L’Oreal Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia 7.2   7.2 4
3 3 PHD Chanel China, Chanel Hong Kong Project, Paragon Indonesia Digital  4.4   4.4 8
4 6 MediaCom DL Group Korea, HEBE Indonesia Digital, Raise Fintech Ventures Pvt Ltd India 4.7 Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital  4.0 11
5 - Havas Media CoinSwitch India, Valvoline India, Supr Daily (Swiggy) India 2.4   2.4 7
6 4 IPG Team Dynamic BMW, Mini ANZ AP ZA ME 2.0   2.0 2
7 - Dentsu X Mengniu China Digital Media 2.0   2.0 1
8 5 OMD L'Oreal Hong Kong Porject, Te Pukenga New Zealand, Danamon Indonesia 1.9   1.9 9
9 7 Ryvalmedia Self Wealth Australia, Anthem Australia, Mahindra Australia 1.4   1.4 15
10 13 Wavemaker Paytm India, Sharekhan (Digital/Content) India Project, UNICEF (Offline) India Project 5.5 Chanel China 1.1 19

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
M&C Saatchi Group Shift Australia
Leo Burnett SingTel social media and content marketing Singapore
Ogilvy SingTel B2B Singapore
McCann Worldgroup Fujifilm (Instax) Project China
McCann Worldgroup RS Components Project China
DDB Meta India
BBDO HCF Australia
M&C Saatchi Group Worksafe VIC Australia
McCann Worldgroup WealthNavi Project Japan
BWM Isobar NIB Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Mindshare Yili Social media China
Dentsu X Mengniu Digital China
Wavemaker RED China
Wavemaker China UnionPay China
Havas Media CoinSwitch India
Zenith L’Oreal Singapore
Zenith L’Oreal Thailand
Mediahub Akzo Nobel Digital Global ex CN
Zenith L’Oreal Malaysia
Wavemaker L’Oreal Indonesia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

4 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

5 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

6 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

7 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

8 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

9 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

10 Is personal branding more important than qualifications?

Related Articles

APAC New Business League: July 2021 report
Advertising
Sep 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: July 2021 report

APAC New Business League: December 2021 report
Advertising
Feb 9, 2022
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: December 2021 report

New Business League: October 2020 report
Advertising
Dec 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: October 2020 report

New Business League: September 2020 report
Advertising
Nov 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: September 2020 report

Just Published

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win
Media
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

The account moves from Mindshare to a dedicated Publicis Groupe unit, led by Zenith, that will handle planning and buying for all the company's beverage and food brands for three years.

Pinterest unveils climate misinformation policy
Media
9 hours ago
Eric Berger

Pinterest unveils climate misinformation policy

It’s the first among major platforms to create a policy specific to climate misinformation.

Meet Poizon, China’s latest ecommerce platform
Analysis
9 hours ago
Wenzhuo Wu

Meet Poizon, China’s latest ecommerce platform

An emerging content-to-commerce marketplace, Poizon is a gateway to young Chinese shoppers. How can luxury houses navigate this platform?