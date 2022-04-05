APAC New Business League: February 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy SingTel Singapore B2B, Miao Run China, William Grant & Sons Singapore 29.4 Siemens Global 28.4 155 2 2 DDB Meta India, Bosch Hong Kong, Bullish Hong Kong Project 16.5 16.4 36 ↑ 3 8 Wunderman Thompson Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd India, AU Small Finance India, Edelweiss India Project 12.9 12.9 65 ↓ 4 3 BBH Singapore Tourism Board Singapore 9.2 9.2 1 ↓ 5 4 BBDO HCF Australia, Storytel Korea, CHANGAN EV - C385 China 8.3 8.3 28 ↑ 6 - Havas Worldwide AEON Credit Service Hong Kong Project, MTR Malls Hong Kong Project 8.3 8.3 19 ↓ 7 5 M&C Saatchi Group Shift Australia, Worksafe VIC Australia, Hire up Australia 8.0 8.0 26 ↑ 8 - McCann Worldgroup Fujifilm (Instax) China Project, RS Components China Project, WealthNavi Japan Project 3.1 3.1 10 ↓ 9 7 Wondrlab Faasos India Project, Cholayil Private Limited (Medimix) India, Tata Strive India 1.8 1.8 44 ↑ 10 - Leo Burnett SingTel Singapore social media and content marketing 1.5 1.5 1

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Mindshare Yili China social media, Maxcut Korea, Liu Yue Xian China Project 31.6 Danamon Indonesia 30.2 51 2 2 Zenith L’Oreal Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia 7.2 7.2 4 3 3 PHD Chanel China, Chanel Hong Kong Project, Paragon Indonesia Digital 4.4 4.4 8 ↑ 4 6 MediaCom DL Group Korea, HEBE Indonesia Digital, Raise Fintech Ventures Pvt Ltd India 4.7 Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital 4.0 11 ↑ 5 - Havas Media CoinSwitch India, Valvoline India, Supr Daily (Swiggy) India 2.4 2.4 7 ↓ 6 4 IPG Team Dynamic BMW, Mini ANZ AP ZA ME 2.0 2.0 2 ↑ 7 - Dentsu X Mengniu China Digital Media 2.0 2.0 1 ↓ 8 5 OMD L'Oreal Hong Kong Porject, Te Pukenga New Zealand, Danamon Indonesia 1.9 1.9 9 ↓ 9 7 Ryvalmedia Self Wealth Australia, Anthem Australia, Mahindra Australia 1.4 1.4 15 ↑ 10 13 Wavemaker Paytm India, Sharekhan (Digital/Content) India Project, UNICEF (Offline) India Project 5.5 Chanel China 1.1 19

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA M&C Saatchi Group Shift Australia Leo Burnett SingTel social media and content marketing Singapore Ogilvy SingTel B2B Singapore McCann Worldgroup Fujifilm (Instax) Project China McCann Worldgroup RS Components Project China DDB Meta India BBDO HCF Australia M&C Saatchi Group Worksafe VIC Australia McCann Worldgroup WealthNavi Project Japan BWM Isobar NIB Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Mindshare Yili Social media China Dentsu X Mengniu Digital China Wavemaker RED China Wavemaker China UnionPay China Havas Media CoinSwitch India Zenith L’Oreal Singapore Zenith L’Oreal Thailand Mediahub Akzo Nobel Digital Global ex CN Zenith L’Oreal Malaysia Wavemaker L’Oreal Indonesia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].