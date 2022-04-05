APAC New Business League: February 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|SingTel Singapore B2B, Miao Run China, William Grant & Sons Singapore
|29.4
|Siemens Global
|28.4
|155
|2
|2
|DDB
|Meta India, Bosch Hong Kong, Bullish Hong Kong Project
|16.5
|16.4
|36
|↑3
|8
|Wunderman Thompson
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd India, AU Small Finance India, Edelweiss India Project
|12.9
|12.9
|65
|↓4
|3
|BBH
|Singapore Tourism Board Singapore
|9.2
|9.2
|1
|↓5
|4
|BBDO
|HCF Australia, Storytel Korea, CHANGAN EV - C385 China
|8.3
|8.3
|28
|↑6
|-
|Havas Worldwide
|AEON Credit Service Hong Kong Project, MTR Malls Hong Kong Project
|8.3
|8.3
|19
|↓7
|5
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Shift Australia, Worksafe VIC Australia, Hire up Australia
|8.0
|8.0
|26
|↑8
|-
|McCann Worldgroup
|Fujifilm (Instax) China Project, RS Components China Project, WealthNavi Japan Project
|3.1
|3.1
|10
|↓9
|7
|Wondrlab
|Faasos India Project, Cholayil Private Limited (Medimix) India, Tata Strive India
|1.8
|1.8
|44
|↑10
|-
|Leo Burnett
|SingTel Singapore social media and content marketing
|1.5
|1.5
|1
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Yili China social media, Maxcut Korea, Liu Yue Xian China Project
|31.6
|Danamon Indonesia
|30.2
|51
|2
|2
|Zenith
|L’Oreal Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia
|7.2
|7.2
|4
|3
|3
|PHD
|Chanel China, Chanel Hong Kong Project, Paragon Indonesia Digital
|4.4
|4.4
|8
|↑4
|6
|MediaCom
|DL Group Korea, HEBE Indonesia Digital, Raise Fintech Ventures Pvt Ltd India
|4.7
|Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital
|4.0
|11
|↑5
|-
|Havas Media
|CoinSwitch India, Valvoline India, Supr Daily (Swiggy) India
|2.4
|2.4
|7
|↓6
|4
|IPG Team Dynamic
|BMW, Mini ANZ AP ZA ME
|2.0
|2.0
|2
|↑7
|-
|Dentsu X
|Mengniu China Digital Media
|2.0
|2.0
|1
|↓8
|5
|OMD
|L'Oreal Hong Kong Porject, Te Pukenga New Zealand, Danamon Indonesia
|1.9
|1.9
|9
|↓9
|7
|Ryvalmedia
|Self Wealth Australia, Anthem Australia, Mahindra Australia
|1.4
|1.4
|15
|↑10
|13
|Wavemaker
|Paytm India, Sharekhan (Digital/Content) India Project, UNICEF (Offline) India Project
|5.5
|Chanel China
|1.1
|19
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Shift
|Australia
|Leo Burnett
|SingTel social media and content marketing
|Singapore
|Ogilvy
|SingTel B2B
|Singapore
|McCann Worldgroup
|Fujifilm (Instax) Project
|China
|McCann Worldgroup
|RS Components Project
|China
|DDB
|Meta
|India
|BBDO
|HCF
|Australia
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Worksafe VIC
|Australia
|McCann Worldgroup
|WealthNavi Project
|Japan
|BWM Isobar
|NIB
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Mindshare
|Yili Social media
|China
|Dentsu X
|Mengniu Digital
|China
|Wavemaker
|RED
|China
|Wavemaker
|China UnionPay
|China
|Havas Media
|CoinSwitch
|India
|Zenith
|L’Oreal
|Singapore
|Zenith
|L’Oreal
|Thailand
|Mediahub
|Akzo Nobel Digital
|Global ex CN
|Zenith
|L’Oreal
|Malaysia
|Wavemaker
|L’Oreal
|Indonesia
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].