Jul 27, 2022

Anand Chakravarthy to join Omnicom Media Group India as chief growth officer

He joins OMG after an entrepreneurial stint as co-founder of Results and Outcomes.

Anand Chakravarthy to join Omnicom Media Group India as chief growth officer
Omnicom Media Group (OMG) India has announced the appointment of Anand Chakravarthy as chief growth officer. 
 
Chakravarthy moves from Results and Outcomes, a start-up at which he was co-founder. He will report to Kartik Sharma, group CEO, OMG India.
 
Sharma said, “I am delighted to welcome Anand on board. His extensive knowledge, values-based leadership style and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. His work speaks for itself and shows that he has the propensity to lead and help companies capitalise on new growth opportunities in an emerging market.”
 
Chakravarthy said, “I am thrilled to be a part of OMG India and getting the opportunity to work with Kartik and his leadership team, for whom I have immense respect. OMG is recognised globally for its thought leadership and building future forward capabilities - a critical need in the industry today. Working in this ecosystem with this team and leveraging these capabilities to help brands evolve without any limitations is a fantastic opportunity. I look forward to fully committing to OMG’s vision and pushing the boundaries of innovation and growth.”
 
In a career spanning more than two decades, he has also worked with Essence Global, Wavemaker and Reliance Broadcast Network.
 
