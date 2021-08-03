News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Ampverse buys SBTC Esports in Vietnam

The deal will allow the firm to scale its community of over 5 million followers and amplify its merchandise line.

Ampverse has taken a controlling stake in SBTC (Song Bang Tinh Cam, or 'Live with Love') Esports, a team in Vietnam. The acquisition comes at a time when esports viewership continues to accelerate, with this channel becoming the preferred method to engage with hard-to-reach online audiences.

Ampverse’s acquisition of SBTC Esports will allow the firm to scale its community of over 5 million followers and amplify its merchandise line, according to the company. SBTC also operates the ‘SBTC academy’, providing funding, support and a professional environment for aspiring gaming talent across Vietnam.

Matthias Beyer, chief gaming officer at Ampverse, said, “We have always wanted to enter the Vietnamese market and we have been impressed with the story of SBTC. We want to work with dynamic co-founders, who represent the community locally in an authentic way."

The SBTC team was originally founded by Thay Giao Ba, a former pro player and popular streamer in Vietnam. SBTC fields two professional teams in League of Legends (PC) and Wildrift. SBTC averaged over 80,000 live viewers across the entire League of Legends VCS Spring 2021 season, the highest of any team in Vietnam.

The deal with SBTC follows the acquisition of Thailand’s current Arena of Valor Pro League Champions, Bacon Time, last year. Since launching in 2019, Ampverse has grown its team to 65 employees. with a presence across Singapore, Thailand, India and Vietnam. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

