Analysis
Minnie Wang
2 days ago

Leveraging esports fandom through storytelling

CAMPAIGN360: Panellists shared strategy tips for brands through authentic content and innovate use of channels.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Telling real stories with authenticity and an innovative spirit through esports has been a challenge for brands, say two panellists at Campaign360.

Ferdinand Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO of Ampverse, said, “[Esports] has increased the pace of our way of being able to be relevant, tell great stories, and to stay on top of the industry.”

Erica Kerner, chief marketing and communications officer of SailGP, said the pandemic has to some extent, changed the way storytelling for sports and esports marketing is being done as “now fans are expecting that and they want a 360-degree-view of their heroes. ”

Kerner added that brands should really look at “telling the right stories with the right content in the right channel for the right fan". 


However, in the world of esports, driving engagement also comes with challenges. Gutierrez said the biggest factor is being true to brands so that they remain authentic.

"The moment we lose authenticity or the moment we try to be too sales in our approach, it never works out, especially with this kind of audience set," he said. 

Kerner also said that brands “need to speak in an authentic voice".

"They need to really make sure that they're engaging consistently with their fans and that they're listening," she said. 

Gutierrez shared a story of an esports athlete who grew up in the slums of Bangkok who is now "doing great things." This 'zero-to-hero story' showed that this person has a great heart and showcases how his family and community are being helped along the way. 

Gutierrez emphasised that these stories “happen naturally within esports teams, within influencers or talent, and within the community itself". 

To build memorable experiences and connect fans and the esports community, Gutierrez also relayed the story of how esports communities “pitched in and raised money” for the north of Thailand “to help a town in a super flood”. 

Kerner agreed with him on the power of storytelling and having those heroes. She said: “It's not necessarily the game or the sport. It's the athletes and the teams. I think that creates powerful connections".

With the rise of short videos and TikTok and attention spans getting shorter and shorter, Gutierrez said brands should always “be innovative” and “look for ways to try out new channels”, such as Web3 in order to build long-term engagement and better interaction with fans, especially among Gen Zs.


Follow Campaign's coverage of sessions in our live blog as well as exclusive research on Asia's talent crunch in partnership with Forrester and WFA. 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

2 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

3 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

4 UK ad watchdog bans Land Rover cliff-hanger ads

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

5 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

6 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

7 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

8 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

9 Women Leading Change 2022 shortlist revealed

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

10 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

Related Articles

Ampverse acquires Thailand's Mith esports team
Marketing
Sep 14, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Ampverse acquires Thailand's Mith esports team

Ampverse buys SBTC Esports in Vietnam
News
Aug 3, 2021
Staff Reporters

Ampverse buys SBTC Esports in Vietnam

Ampverse launches in Asia
Marketing
Aug 28, 2019
Staff Reporters

Ampverse launches in Asia

Campaign360 2022: Ongoing coverage of sessions
News
May 10, 2022
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2022: Ongoing coverage of sessions

Just Published

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand
Advertising
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

Following WPP’s ‘unprecedented’ US$4 billion deal with Coca-Cola, Sprite launches a monumental global campaign. Brand and agency teams discuss this tireless months-long process.

Let’s give it a name: micro depression
Advertising
1 day ago
Melissa Robertson

Let’s give it a name: micro depression

This Mental Health Awareness Week, here's how you can tackle micro depression head-on before it takes a stranglehold.

L'Oreal and Neiwai team up to encourage comfort in one's skin
Advertising
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

L'Oreal and Neiwai team up to encourage comfort in ...

The co-branded work by McCann Shanghai for lipstick and lingerie came from the insight that traditional beauty norms still weigh on many Chinese women.

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative officer
Advertising
2 days ago
Shawn Paul Wood

Snap hires retired W+K president as chief creative ...

DeCourcy left Wieden+Kennedy in December, announcing that she would retire from the advertising industry.