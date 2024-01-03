News Advertising
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Amitesh Rao joins Leo Burnett as South Asia CEO

The former McCann operations executive director replaces Dheeraj Sinha who left for FCB last year.

Amitesh Rao joins Leo Burnett as South Asia CEO
Publicis Groupe has announced the appointment of Amitesh Rao as Leo Burnett South Asia's chief executive officer.
 
Rao replaces Dheeraj Sinha who moved on from the agency last year to join FCB.
 
He joins the agency from McCann, where he was executive director, heading North and West Operations.
 
Rao’s remit will include Leo Burnett Orchard and will also oversee Publicis Health and Publicis Business. He will report to Anupriya Acharya, CEO Publicis Groupe South Asia. 
 
Acharya said, “I am delighted to welcome Amitesh Rao. We are in an age of constant invention and re-invention and in Amitesh, we found the perfect leader who brings both a thorough appreciation of the power of creativity in building strong brands and an intimate understanding and fluency in diverse languages of technology, gaming, data, and platforms. His easy demeanour and candid attitude are an added asset for clients, our teams and our Groupe’s power of one agenda. I look forward to working with him.”
 
Rao said, “I look forward to leading Leo Burnett South Asia in an era where the confluence of technology and creativity is redefining the playing field. With its outstanding creativity and top accolades, a remarkable roster of blue-chip clients and amazing talent pool, the agency offers an incredible canvas. I hope to bring new perspective on client businesses, strengthen seamless solutions and look forward to accelerating growth for Leo Burnett and its clients.”
 
Rajdeepak Das, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe India and chairperson, Leo Burnett South Asia, said, “Having built Leo Burnett South Asia over the last 10 years and making it synonymous with iconic, inspiring creativity that transforms brands and businesses, I am delighted to find in Amitesh a leader who resonates with LB’s ethos and brings with him strong and diverse experience that can take Leo Burnett South Asia to the next level of success and build on the agency’s stellar offerings. We all look forward to partnering him!” 
 
He has also worked with TBWA, Rediffusion, JWT, MTS and RPG.
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

1 Beyond the hype and the paranoia — what generative AI means for marketing

Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

2 Ad Nut's favourite campaigns of 2023

Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

3 Year in Review: Campaign's most read stories of 2023

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

4 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

5 Global new-biz spotlight: Media activity bounces back with Ferrero and Beiersdorf moves

Moves and win roundup: Week of December 18, 2023

6 Moves and win roundup: Week of December 18, 2023

Happy holidays! See you in 2024

7 Happy holidays! See you in 2024

Global agency rankings: OMD Group regains media lead as Digitas closes in on creative rivals

8 Global agency rankings: OMD Group regains media lead as Digitas closes in on creative rivals

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

9 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

10 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Related Articles

Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign
Aug 21, 2023
Ad Nut

Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett ...

Suncorp and Leo Burnett berate home owners for neglect
May 30, 2023
Ad Nut

Suncorp and Leo Burnett berate home owners for neglect

Goafest 2023: Leo Burnett bags major accolades
May 28, 2023
Campaign India Team

Goafest 2023: Leo Burnett bags major accolades

Leo Burnett and McDonald's reject charge of plagiarism over number-plate ads
Aug 13, 2023
Imogen Watson

Leo Burnett and McDonald's reject charge of ...

Just Published

The marketing horoscope—what kind of marketer are you?
50 minutes ago
Lucy Shelley

The marketing horoscope—what kind of marketer are you?

It turns out that astrology is the reason you couldn’t focus last Thursday. Forget data scientists and AI modelling. Find out your perfect role and optimal productivity time based on the stars.

40 Under 40 2023: Danni Dimitri, Hatched
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2023: Danni Dimitri, Hatched

Determined to make a difference, Danni Dimitri has ‘Hatched’ a new breed of agency that aims to set a new example for women practitioners.

What adland will keep, ditch and start doing in 2024
3 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

What adland will keep, ditch and start doing in 2024

Agency leaders share some of their plans for 2024.