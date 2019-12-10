anupriya acharya
Saurabh Varma quits Publicis Groupe; Anupriya Acharya takes over as CEO, South Asia
In this newly created role, Acharya will be leading the entire Publicis Groupe's country agenda across India and Sri Lanka. Earlier Varma was heading Publicis communications while Acharya was in charge of Publicis media
Publicis Media reveals APAC market leadership
SINGAPORE – Three-week-old Publicis Media has announced its market leadership appointments in the Asia Pacific region, just over a week after Publicis One unveiled its own leadership roster.
Carat wins Changi Airport Group account
SINGAPORE – Changi Airport Group (CAG) has handed its integrated account to Aegis Media's Carat Singapore following a competitive pitch.
Media agency heads on how they are nurturing their children's media habits
Kids grow up very fast these days, so we asked two media agency leaders about their young ones' media habits. Here is what Ranganathan Somanathan (pictured left), CEO of Starcom MediaVest Group in Malaysia, and Anupriya Acharya (pictured right), CEO of Aegis Media in Singapore, had to say.
Aegis Media appoints Anand Kalidasan as vice-president of digital in Singapore
SINGAPORE - Aegis Media Singapore has appointed Blue's Anand Kalidasan (pictured) as vice-president of digital.
Aegis Media's regional director of digital operations Arun Kumar to leave
SINGAPORE - Arun Kumar (pictured), the director of digital operations at Aegis Media Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore, is to leave the company.
