Amazon Prime Video apologises, edits 'objectionable' content from series in India

Amazon Prime Video has deleted or edited scenes from its original political-drama series Tandav and issued an apology after protests in India.

The protests arose over the content of the series, which drew complaints to police and even court cases against its makers and cast in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in January. Those criticising the series, including lawmakers in India's ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), alleged the show depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner and offended religious beliefs.

Amazon has now issued a statement saying it "deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable".

The statement added: