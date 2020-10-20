Marketing Data News
Emmet McGonagle
1 day ago

Amazon, Microsoft, Spotify fastest growers in Interbrand's Best Global Brands ranking

Facebook's brand value declines for third straight year – but Instagram is a newcomer in the top 20.

Amazon added more to its value than any other brand this year.
Amazon added more to its value than any other brand this year.

Amazon, Microsoft and Spotify are the brands that have added the most to their brand value in the past year, according to Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands report.

Amazon added 60% to the value of its brand, which rose to $201bn (£155bn), pushing the ecommerce giant above Google into second place in the ranking.

Microsoft's value grew 53% to $166bn, also marginally overtaking Google, which was down 1% to $165bn. 

Apple retained its top spot, growing its value 38% to $323bn and becoming the first brand to surpass $300bn. 

Samsung, Coca-Cola, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, McDonald’s and Disney completed the top 10, although the value of all of these brands, except Samsung, declined.

The ranking establishes the value a brand contributes to its parent company by assessing the financial performance of a company, the role the brand makes in purchase decisions and its competitive strength.

Tech and media brands dominated the top 10 fastest growers in the list, with Amazon and Microsoft followed by Spotify (70th place, up 52%), Netflix (41st, up 41%) and Adobe (27th, up 41%). 

For the third year in a row, Facebook's value fell, by 12% to $35.2bn – although it moved up a place to 13th in the ranking. But, in a sign of the changing centre of gravity within Mark Zuckerberg's company, Facebook's sister brand Instagram was the highest new entrant in the list, at 19th place, with a value of $26.1bn.  

YouTube and Zoom have also have entered the list, at 30th and 100th place respectively.

“Leadership, engagement and relevance are three consistent themes we are seeing as brands try to navigate the rapidly changing business landscape,” Charles Trevail, global CEO of Interbrand, said. 

“They are the keys to unlock results in the current crisis, building customer confidence and business resilience.”

Trevail continued: “By setting out powerful ambitions and pursuing them with courage and conscience, brands can help us lift our heads, make sense of chaos, and see beyond it, championing a new decade of possibility.”

In the rival BrandZ ranking from Kantar, Amazon has topped the list for the past two years.

In February, Amazon was named "the biggest advertiser on Earth" after reporting annual advertising expense soared to $11bn (£8.4bn) year on year.

 
Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

5 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

8 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

9 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Facebook latest tech giant to admit to using human review of users' audio conversations
Digital
Aug 14, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Facebook latest tech giant to admit to using human ...

The North Face returns to Facebook with inclusive outdoors push
Advertising
3 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

The North Face returns to Facebook with inclusive ...

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia
Digital
Aug 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Instagram Reels launches in India, Japan, Australia

Instagram audience overtakes that of Facebook on big brand pages
Media
Feb 13, 2020
Omar Oakes

Instagram audience overtakes that of Facebook on ...

Just Published

Michael Roth: IPG leads the way on creativity and integration
Advertising
5 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Michael Roth: IPG leads the way on creativity and ...

Looking back: In April 2017, Michael Roth, chairman and chief executive of Interpublic, spoke of 'open architecture' approach, sale rumours and why Interpublic was in in a stronger position than ever.

Philippe Krakowsky to succeed Michael Roth as IPG CEO
Advertising
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Philippe Krakowsky to succeed Michael Roth as IPG CEO

Krakowsky will take the helm effective January 1 and Roth will move into the executive chairman role

The journey from #BoycottTanishq to #LoveTanishq
Advertising
13 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

The journey from #BoycottTanishq to #LoveTanishq

A closer look at the swings in opinion with regards to the controversial recent Tanishq film, along with added context from the agency that worked on it.

Employee mental health: Why the industry needs to act now
Marketing
14 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Employee mental health: Why the industry needs to ...

Organisational leaders in Asia are still doubtful about the tangible returns of investing in employee mental health. A psychologist weighs in.