Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Staff Reporters
17 hours ago

All the latest partnerships and platform launches in APAC: August

A curated running blog of new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

All the latest partnerships and platform launches in APAC: August
As APAC is becoming a critical growth engine and innovation hub for a wider range of businesses, Campaign Asia-Pacific has witnessed a surge in product launches and partnerships in recent months. Since it is hard for everyone to keep track of all the movements happening in the region, we have decided to curate the most interesting ones into a monthly running blog. We hope this provides a useful resource and source of inspiration for your own growth plans. If you have news and would like to be featured, reach out to [email protected].

August 24: Cybersecurity firm Human (formerly White Ops) has partnered with mobile programmatic platform InMobi to integrate its MediaGuard solution into InMobi's ad exchange. The partnership promises to bring real-time visibility and active protection against malicious bot activity to in-app advertising. In addition, InMobi is joining the Human Collective, a recently launched initiative that brings together players from across the digital advertising industry to create a collectively protected ecosystem.

August 24: Programmatic solutions provider Bench has announced the launch of Bench Connect, a marketing intelligence platform for brands and agencies, designed to speed up the delivery of ad campaigns and improve transparency. Bench Connect integrates agencies and advertisers’ existing ad platforms into one dashboard and automates the manual processes that exist within programmatic media workflow. It claims that it takes just 30 minutes to run through the process of initiating a brief to launching a marketing campaign—significantly less than the industry average of 30 days. Bench is aiming to see 800% growth over FY22 for the platform. A screenshot of the platform below.


August 23: Fast food brand Subway has signed an agreement with PT Sari Sandwich Indonesia, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s food and beverage retailer PT Map Boga Adiperkasa Tbk (MBA), to launch its restaurants in Indonesia. According to the agreement, the Subway brand will be managed by PT Sari Sandwich Indonesia, with plans to rollout across Indonesia by Q4 2021 initially in the Greater Jakarta region. The agreement is the first time Subway will implement a country franchise model, and forms part of the brand's aggressive plans to expand its international footprint. Chief executive John Chidsey said in a release: "This is just the start of our global expansion plans."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

2 Lululemon launches 'largest ever' global brand campaign

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

3 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

4 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

5 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

6 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed themselves at home

7 Convenience economy rises as Filipinos embed at home

P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

8 P&G defies pandemic with 12% jump in annual adspend

"Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

9 "Don't sweat it": deodorant startup makes peace with Unilever

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Just Published

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the Olympics
Marketing
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Why Peloton went all-in on its community for the ...

The brand worked with Adam&EveDDB NY to celebrate the Peloton community.

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India
PR
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Ruder Finn launches engagement consultancy in India

The new outfit will focus on delivering digital, design, and advocacy services in a ‘post-digital’ world.

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes
Advertising
3 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to ...

The ad includes people who have faced judgment for defying society’s idea of an athlete.

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International
Advertising
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Gautam Mehra to exit Dentsu International

He was APAC chief data and product officer.