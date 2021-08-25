All the latest partnerships and platform launches in APAC: August

As APAC is becoming a critical growth engine and innovation hub for a wider range of businesses, Campaign Asia-Pacific has witnessed a surge in product launches and partnerships in recent months. Since it is hard for everyone to keep track of all the movements happening in the region, we have decided to curate the most interesting ones into a monthly running blog. We hope this provides a useful resource and source of inspiration for your own growth plans. If you have news and would like to be featured, reach out to [email protected] .

August 24: Cybersecurity firm Human (formerly White Ops) has partnered with mobile programmatic platform InMobi to integrate its MediaGuard solution into InMobi's ad exchange. The partnership promises to bring real-time visibility and active protection against malicious bot activity to in-app advertising. In addition, InMobi is joining the Human Collective, a recently launched initiative that brings together players from across the digital advertising industry to create a collectively protected ecosystem.

August 24: Programmatic solutions provider Bench has announced the launch of Bench Connect, a marketing intelligence platform for brands and agencies, designed to speed up the delivery of ad campaigns and improve transparency. Bench Connect integrates agencies and advertisers’ existing ad platforms into one dashboard and automates the manual processes that exist within programmatic media workflow. It claims that it takes just 30 minutes to run through the process of initiating a brief to launching a marketing campaign—significantly less than the industry average of 30 days. Bench is aiming to see 800% growth over FY22 for the platform. A screenshot of the platform below.



August 23: Fast food brand Subway has signed an agreement with PT Sari Sandwich Indonesia, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s food and beverage retailer PT Map Boga Adiperkasa Tbk (MBA), to launch its restaurants in Indonesia. According to the agreement, the Subway brand will be managed by PT Sari Sandwich Indonesia, with plans to rollout across Indonesia by Q4 2021 initially in the Greater Jakarta region. The agreement is the first time Subway will implement a country franchise model, and forms part of the brand's aggressive plans to expand its international footprint. Chief executive John Chidsey said in a release: "This is just the start of our global expansion plans."