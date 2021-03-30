Advertising Digital News
Jessica Goodfellow
12 hours ago

White Ops rebrands to Human

Cybersecurity firm said in October that its name perpetuated a toxic association of good and bad with colour and race, and has chosen a new name that "more authentically represents its values."

Human co-founder Tamer Hassan
Human co-founder Tamer Hassan

Cybersecurity and ad verification firm White Ops is renaming itself Human from today (March 30), six months after announcing its intention to rebrand in recognition that its name "perpetuates a toxic association of good and bad with colour and race".

The nine-year-old company said in a release that its new name "more authentically represents its values, its employees and the digital community it protects".

Co-founder Tamer Hassan said: "[Human] represents what we are here to do: protect the integrity of the internet and our customers from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human."

The word Human has been core to the company's branding since it was founded—employees have been donning tshirts with the word Human or Robot from its launch.

"It is who we have always been. And we get to keep the t-shirt," Hassan wrote in a blog post.

Hassan announced his intention to rebrand the company in October 2020, a move inspired by the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement worldwide. Following George Floyd's killing at the hands of police brutality in May, many companies were forced to confront racist associations in their names and branding. Uncle Ben's, Aunt Jemima and Darlie were among brands that pledged to rebrand.

The name White Ops is a play on 'black ops', a covert operation carried out by a government or military unit. If 'black' represents secret, then 'white' represents transparency, and in White Ops' instance refers to the company's mission to shine a light on the dark sides of cybercrime.

But it also comes with connotations of 'black' being bad and 'white' being good—similar to the way in which the advertising industry uses 'whitelists' and 'blacklists'. Integral Ad Science banished these "regressive terms", as it refers to them, from its vocabulary in July last year and uses 'inclusion' and 'exclusion' lists instead.

Hassan said race was not considered when White Ops was named by its four co-founders in a Brooklyn sci-fi bookstore in 2012, but admitted that the name now "represents something different than what we’ve intended". He added that the corporate challenge of changing a brand name "is nothing compared to the experience of sustained and systemic racism against Black people".

The cybersecurity firm has spent the past six months reviewing "thousands" of potential names and testing its branding with customers, partners, analysts, industry leaders, employees, family and friends. It said Human was the most fitting choice.

Chief marketing officer Dan Lowden explained: "We kept coming back to Human, a theme we’ve embodied since 2014. Human best reflects our company’s journey and captures the unique characteristics of our culture and values. We fight every day to keep the internet human and protect our customers' digital experiences. This new identity galvanises our vision and strategically positions us to define the future of the cybersecurity market on our terms."

Human was acquired by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, in partnership with ClearSky Security and NightDragon, in December 2020. It said its owners "fully backed the new identity".

Beyond its name change, the company is planning to make an internal push to bolster its equality and diversity by hiring a person dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), training and development.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

1 Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo ensnared in Xinjiang cotton controversy

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

2 Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reunite for epic Porsche adventure

Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

3 Exclusive: TikTok's Sameer Singh on leading business solutions in SEA

Ferrero unwraps global media review

4 Ferrero unwraps global media review

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

5 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

6 Facebook and Google hunt for APAC agency heads

Hong Kong Tourism Board under fire for spending US$1.15 million on two-minute video

7 Updated: HKTB explains its US$1.15 million, 2-min video

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

9 Publicis appoints media CEO in Hong Kong

Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

10 Dentsu bags APAC agency partner remit from William Grant & Sons

Related Articles

White Ops to rebrand in recognition of 'toxic association of good and bad with colour and race'
Digital
Oct 7, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

White Ops to rebrand in recognition of 'toxic ...

MediaCom unveils global repositioning, logo rebrand
Marketing
Jan 21, 2021
Staff Reporters

MediaCom unveils global repositioning, logo rebrand

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand was worth it
Digital
Dec 8, 2020
Natasha Bach

Google on why the controversial Workspace rebrand ...

AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands business divisions
Advertising
Oct 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

AnyMind launches ecommerce offering and rebrands ...

Just Published

Guy Kawasaki's 10-point pandemic prescription for marketers
Marketing
2 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Guy Kawasaki's 10-point pandemic prescription for ...

The brand evangelist lists measures for brands—ranging from durability to shelving under-performing businesses and products—to survive as the pandemic rattles on.

VW accidentally upstages own rebrand with premature press release
Marketing
2 hours ago
Aleda Stam

VW accidentally upstages own rebrand with premature ...

Someone at the automotive brand hit “publish” a month too soon.

Bake against the machine: Maltesers partners Google Cloud to create AI cakes
Digital
2 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

Bake against the machine: Maltesers partners Google ...

Computer-generated recipe tested against dessert by Bake Off’s Peter Sawkins.

Event Marketing Awards winners revealed
Marketing
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Event Marketing Awards winners revealed

See all the agencies and campaigns honoured in the online award ceremony that just concluded.