Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Alibaba invests $3.6 billion to take control of Sun Art Retail

Investment signals push by technology behemoth to grow omnichannel retail business.

Source: Sun Art Retail Group
Source: Sun Art Retail Group

Continuing its effort to integrate online and offline retail resources, Alibaba Group will invest approximately $3.6 billion to take a controlling stake in Sun Art Retail Group, a hypermarket and supermarket operator in China.

Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of of Alibaba Group, said: “As the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating the digitalisation of consumer lifestyles and enterprise operations, this commitment to Sun Art serves to strengthen our New Retail vision and serve more consumers with a fully integrated experience." 

Alibaba had first invested in Sun Art in November 2017, as it sought to bulk up its presence in China's booming retail market. All Sun Art physical stores in China have been integrated into Alibaba’s Taoxianda and Tmall Supermarket platforms, providing one-hour and half-day on-demand delivery to consumers. As of June 30, Sun Art operates 481 hypermarkets and three mid-size supermarkets in China. 

Besides Sun Art, Alibaba, the owner of Taobao, the world's biggest online retailer, has earlier made a clutch of other investments in this industry previously. It acquired a 35% stake in department store chain InTime in 2014 (it would later acquire it completely and take it private), a fifth of Sunning in 2015  and then invested in supermarket operator Lianhua. 

In contrast to Alibaba's growing retail heft, foriegn companies have struggled to scale in China's market. Among those who have tried and failed to crack China's market include British supermarket chain Tesco, Germany's Metro  and French operator Carrefour.

This deal will raise Alibaba's aggregate direct and indirect stake to just over 72%. Alibaba is also considering purchase of the remaining Sun Art shares for HK$17 billion, it disclosed in a filing to stock exchanges. The price represents a 21% premium over its Friday closing price. 

Alibaba will acquire 70.94% of the equity interest in A-RT Retail Holdings from Auchan Retail International and its subsidiary. A-RT holds approximately 51% of the equity interest in Sun Art. Following the transaction, Alibaba will consolidate Sun Art in its financial statements, with Peter Huang appointed chairman of Sun Art in addition to his current role as CEO.

A-RT Retail is controlled by Auchan Holding, a unit of the Mulliez family investment, one of the wealthiest families in France.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

4 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

5 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

8 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

9 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Is China becoming the world’s testbed for new retail?
Digital
Oct 13, 2020
Avery Booker

Is China becoming the world’s testbed for new retail?

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba posts robust results
Digital
Aug 20, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

With potential Trump sanctions looming, Alibaba ...

Alibaba VP on China's post-pandemic retail rebound
Advertising
Jun 17, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Alibaba VP on China's post-pandemic retail rebound

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
Aug 27, 2020
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

Just Published

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ad Nut

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose

AnalogFolk's campaign for the Australia launch of the i30 N-Line sedan sets a definite tone. If you can't bear to watch, the agency suggests, then this is not the car for you.

Consumers in key APAC markets demand more collective benefits from brands: Havas
Marketing
9 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Consumers in key APAC markets demand more collective...

During the pandemic, nearly two-thirds of consumers expect brands to innovate to look after their health and safety.

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the agency model
Advertising
9 hours ago
Eileen Kiernan

Seven questions leaders must ask to futureproof the ...

Agencies can futureproof by embracing the now and the next with an open mind, while challenging legacy ways of working and understanding how to pivot quickly, writes the global CEO of UM.