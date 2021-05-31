Advertising Digital News
Robert Sawatzky
3 days ago

AKQA promotes Hideaki Hara to lead its Japan business

Appointment part of leadership transition following Sam Sterling's promotion late last year

AKQA promotes Hideaki Hara to lead its Japan business

AKQA has promoted Hideaki Hara to be AKQA Tokyo's new general manager, leading the studio's business in Japan, effective immediately.

A client partner who has worked with brands such as Nike, Google, and Itochu, Hara first joined AKQA as a community manager in 2013 and has grown his role and responsibilities since then. In a release, AKQA said Hara played a crucial role in growing the business last year amid the challenges that came with the pandemic. 

Hara's appointment is part of a planned leadership transition in Japan after Sam Sterling was promoted from managing director AKQA China and Japan to APAC chief strategy officer late last year. He will report directly to APAC managing partner Brian Vella.

Campaign's Agency Report Card for 2020 reported that AKQA was planning to appoint market leads in China and Japan, but said it would support aspiring leaders to grow into the roles over time rather than handing them the keys before they are ready.

“Hideaki is a wonderful human and lives and breathes AKQAs values," Vella said in a release. "He brings a growth mindset to every room, and is well respected by his peers. Hideaki also knows the local market well, hence it was a natural decision to appoint him to this role.”

“The past eight years at AKQA have been extraordinary," Hara said. We work with some of the most innovative brands in the world. Businesses are constantly changing, driving AKQA to press ahead of them to stay capable of being a trusted partner. I’m incredibly excited to continue to innovate with this remarkable team and our clients.”

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

1 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

4 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

5 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

8 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

9 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

10 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

Related Articles

AKQA's leadership changes in Japan
News
May 20, 2019
David Blecken

AKQA's leadership changes in Japan

Digitally savvy AKQA thrust into spotlight in 2020
Advertising
Mar 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Digitally savvy AKQA thrust into spotlight in 2020

AKQA vets launch new global agency, Said Differently
Advertising
Mar 25, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

AKQA vets launch new global agency, Said Differently

Agency Report Card 2020: AKQA
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: AKQA

Just Published

DDB names new leaders in Australia and New Zealand
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

DDB names new leaders in Australia and New Zealand

Andrew Little will be president and regional CEO for Australia and New Zealand, while Priya Patel has become the first female CEO for DDB Group Aotearoa New Zealand.

Live: Highlights from Campaign Connect 3.0
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Live: Highlights from Campaign Connect 3.0

Our editors are collecting memorable statements and other highlights from Campaign Connect 3.0, which is taking place today and tomorrow. See what caught our ears.

Lifting the veil on Accenture's acquisition of Entropia
Digital
6 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Lifting the veil on Accenture's acquisition of Entropia

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Leaders at Accenture and Entropia discuss why they believe their union will be a blueprint for the marketing business of the future.

Sneak peek: Campaign’s 2021 diversity survey results
Advertising
7 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Sneak peek: Campaign’s 2021 diversity survey results

Ahead of the full unveiling of results next week at Campaign Leading Change, here’s a teaser of three key findings from our annual survey.