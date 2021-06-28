Agency of the Year 2021 opens for entries

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2021 Agency of the Year awards programme is now open for entries.

Since the early 1990s, Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards have recognised inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications.

Campaign's AOY is the only programme to honour agency excellence at both local and regional levels. The programme includes awards for five regions within APAC—Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Japan and Korea, South Asia and Southeast Asia—as well as the APAC Network of the Year Awards.

The judging panel consists exclusively of leading client marketers across Asia-Pacific. In the first round of judging, judges review and score entries independently. The scores are sent directly to PwC Singapore to verify the shortlist. The jury then meets to discuss shortlisted entries in both the people and agency categories.

Key dates

Early-bird entry deadline: August 12

Entry deadline: September 16

Late entry deadline: September 30

Shortlist release: November 11

Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6 pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).

How to enter

The eligibility period for the awards is October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

Category changes for 2021

New agency categories:

B2B Marketing Agency

B2C Marketing Agency

E-Commerce Agency

Mobile Marketing Agency

Customer Engagement Agency

Expanded agency categories:

Performance Agency (expanded to all 5 sub regions)

Best Place to Work (added to all 5 sub regions)

Changes to categories