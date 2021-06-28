Advertising Digital Media PR News
Agency of the Year 2021 opens for entries

The 2021 awards programme includes five new categories including B2B, E-commerce and Mobile. The early-bird entry deadline is August 12.

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 2021 Agency of the Year awards programme is now open for entries.

Since the early 1990s, Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards have recognised inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications.

Campaign's AOY is the only programme to honour agency excellence at both local and regional levels. The programme includes awards for five regions within APAC—Australia and New Zealand, Greater China, Japan and Korea, South Asia and Southeast Asia—as well as the APAC Network of the Year Awards.

The judging panel consists exclusively of leading client marketers across Asia-Pacific. In the first round of judging, judges review and score entries independently. The scores are sent directly to PwC Singapore to verify the shortlist. The jury then meets to discuss shortlisted entries in both the people and agency categories.

Key dates

  • Early-bird entry deadline: August 12
  • Entry deadline: September 16
  • Late entry deadline: September 30
  • Shortlist release: November 11

Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6 pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).

How to enter

The eligibility period for the awards is October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021.

Category changes for 2021

New agency categories:

  • B2B Marketing Agency
  • B2C Marketing Agency
  • E-Commerce Agency
  • Mobile Marketing Agency
  • Customer Engagement Agency

Expanded agency categories:

  • Performance Agency (expanded to all 5 sub regions)
  • Best Place to Work (added to all 5 sub regions) 

Changes to categories

  • Boutique Agency of the Year: This award recognises small-sized boutique agencies with less than 20 staff, limited to independent agencies only and any start up with a minimum of 24-months in operations.
  • Account Person of the Year: Eligible to professionals who are at or under the age of 35 as of 30 September 2021.
  • Best Place to Work: This category is expanded to cover regions which include Australia/New Zealand, Greater China, Japan/Korea, South Asia and Southeast Asia. The category is no longer applicable to Asia Pacific region. Only one winner will be awarded in each respective sub region.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

