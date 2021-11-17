Advertising Media Data News
Advertisers expect to spend more on DOOH, podcasts, product placement: Kantar

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Those categories, as well as TV streaming, are set to see the biggest increases in spend in 2022, according to a new report from Kantar.

Source: Kantar's Media Trends and Predictions 2022 report

Kantar highlighted five key media trends and predictions that it says will shape 2022.

  • Transparency in VoD viewership will transform media’s most dynamic market: Thanks to higher transparency, content owners and producers will command higher licensing and carriage fees. Streaming platforms for sport and esports will gain traction. Platform consolidation will continue, driven by the need to offer more and better content bundles.
  • Re-modelling of the commercial internet: Brands and agencies are experimenting with hybrid data strategies that take privacy into account, blending owned consumer data with panel-based sources and other high-quality, third-party data. In targeting, expect a move towards contextual advertising.
  • Performance media and marketing balancing act: There will be increasing competition for performance-marketing spend with the growth of social commerce, local retail giants becoming more sophisticated ecommerce players and metaverses gaining prominence. Kantar’s experts also anticipate a rebalancing of spend across performance media and brand-building campaigns. In addition, advertisers will employ more advanced cross-media campaign measurement and in-flight optimisation to boost efficiency.
  • New approaches to data: The search for high-quality data will be the fastest-growing issue for marketers. Brands will lean into their direct consumer relationships and experiment with their first-party data, enriching behavioural planning with attitudinal overlays and refinements.
  • Reshaping for COVID-era behaviours: Brands, products and services will need to meet new consumer needs for convenience, value, sustainability and innovation. This presents a great opportunity for brands to explore deeper segmentations and engage with communities beyond their existing audience.

Pablo Gomez, head of media at Kantar in Singapore:

Content owners in Asia Pacific are set to benefit in 2022. The greater granularity of audience-measurement data will benefit content owners and producers with more negotiating power than ever. Sole subscription offerings will become scarce, and premium content bundles will be key to luring viewers in a crowded marketplace.

Marketers will need to get much closer to their own first-party data and explore new routes to competitor analysis as cookies are phased out. There will also need to be a rebalancing of online and offline marketing spend, as digital effectiveness concerns will prompt ecommerce brands to branch out into the real world and investment in brand building advertising campaigns.

