Natasha Bach
21 hours ago

Access Intelligence merges with Isentia

The combined company will have more than 6,000 clients.

Information and marketing company Access Intelligence has merged with Asia-Pacific-based media intelligence platform Isentia.

The combined company will operate on four continents and 10 markets, serving more than 6,000 clients. 

Isentia provides insights, intelligence and media monitoring, services that will be integrated with the existing capabilities of Access Intelligence-owned company Pulsar. 

Pulsar is a social listening and audience intelligence platform that provides analysis and insights of social media, search data and online conversations.

These augmented offerings will allow users to gain deeper audience insights, while keeping pace with the ways PR and marketing are evolving and increasingly converging, the company said in a statement. 

In new research, Access Intelligence found that 41% of PR and marketing pros globally say the two industries are indistinguishable. More than half (53%) said that will be the case within five years’ time. 

Access Intelligence counts Pulsar, Vuelio and ResponseSource among its portfolio. 

The company’s overall goal is to help PR and marketing pros to “anticipate, react and adapt to what’s important to customers, stakeholders and their brand.” 

Isentia provides media intelligence services, including media and social media monitoring and media analysis.

Last month, Isentia began a partnership with the Public Relations Institute of Australia, through when it helped PRIA deliver exclusive content and share insights with its members. The partnership also reflects Isentia's mission to reinvest in the communications industry.

