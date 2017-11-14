Search
Access Intelligence merges with Isentia
The combined company will have more than 6,000 clients.
Nov 14, 2017
'If we had it all over again, we wouldn't make the acquisition'
Isentia chief Sean Smith talks about the company's recent struggles, defends moving jobs to Manila and explains why he's optimistic about the refocused company's prospects.
Jun 16, 2017
Isentia sues Meltwater Australia over alleged ‘free-riding’
Meltwater strongly denies claims of breach of print-monitoring contracts with Isentia.
