Accenture Song acquires Fiftyfive5 to boost data and performance capabilities from ANZ

The insights and advisory business will help Accenture Song and Fiftyfive5 tap a rising global customer analytics market and further grow its business in Australia and New Zealand.

L-R: Darren Kemp, Fiftyfive5 founding partner; Mark Sundquist, Fiftyfive5 managing partner; Mark Green, Accenture Song ANZ lead, Karen Philips, Fiftyfive5 founding partner.
Accenture has announced the acquisition of Fiftyfive5 in Australia and New Zealand, a customer insights and advisory business to help clients tap data insights and performance marketing. 

Fiftyfive5, which was founded in 2010, helps brands in various sectors like health services and communications with their category strategy (channel, shopper, retail & loyalty), pricing, customer experience, amongst other things. 

It has team of more than 200 people across Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and London. They will join the Accenture Song family. 

“Clients are struggling to keep up with the pace of change today. They are looking for creative solutions and strategic insights for growth. Fiftyfive5’s addition is timely,” said Mark Green, Accenture Song’s lead in ANZ. 

“The team boasts powerful insights and deep customer understanding, which will significantly enhance Accenture Song’s customer intelligence capability. Importantly, Fiftyfive5 brings top talent, and we cannot wait to see what they can add to our growing team,” he said. 

Accenture Song has been growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific in the past two years with recent acquisitions like digital creative agency Romp in Indonesia, CX agency Tambourine in Japan, creative communications agency Entropia in Malaysia and plans to invest more in Southeast Asia

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

