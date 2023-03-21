Advertising Digital Marketing News
9 questions with accomplished APAC CMOs in Campaign's latest series

Conversations with the region's most dynamic CMOs, but with a difference.

In The CMOs MO, we go one-on-one with dynamic marketing leaders from across APAC and get them to answer 9 questions to get a peek into their thought process and personality.
The CMOs MO is not your typical CMO interview. For starters, it isn’t boring, lazy or plain corporate speak. We chat up with the who’s who of APAC’s leading marketers, keep the tone conversational, crisp and throw in questions which allow leaders to shine a light on their plans, passions projects and personality for the year ahead.

This works for two reasons. One, our readers get valuable insights from dynamic leaders we feature and second, it’s natural for the CMOs to want to talk about things they do best. Our mix of questions puts the marketer in their sweet spot, and it reflects in the flow of the conversation that follows.

We pose a set of 15 questions of which the CMO must choose to answer nine in one to 150 words. Why nine, you may ask? Well, some questions get sharper answers than others, it’s just hard to predict beforehand which will sit better. So that explains the choice. Also, if you’ve read about Nikola Tesla, the tech-forward American futurist who dabbled in clean energy in the 1890s, you would know his philosophy on number 9.

“9 is considered as an enlightened, transformation and an ending number. If you only knew the magnificence of the 3, 6 or 9, then you would have the key to the universe."

While not aiming for the ultimate hidden codes of the Universe, we know features with odd number items perform better, engage the audience more and these days it all boils down to metrics: digital content or the CMO talk.

