the cmos mo

Mar 21, 2023
The CMO's MO: Spotify's Jan-Paul Jeffrey on brand opportunities, challenges and boxing
"Metaverse is where the next customers will come from," Spotify's SEA head of marketing believes in having fun whilst creating cultural moments and brand power.
9 questions with accomplished APAC CMOs in Campaign's latest series
Conversations with the region's most dynamic CMOs, but with a difference.
