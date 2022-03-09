2022 Event Marketing Awards shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2022 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.

The shortlist includes 160 entries in total: 155 in the campaign categories and five in the agency and supplier categories.

The winners will be announced on March 29.

Agency / supplier categories

Category Agency / Company Market Entry ID Best Boutique Agency No Shortlist Best Brand Experience Agency Imagination China AG02.376863 Best Brand Experience Agency Jack Morton Australia Australia AG02.376920 Best Brand Experience Agency UNIPLAN China AG02.376472 Best Event Organiser To Be Announced

Category Agency/ Company Product/ Service Market Entry ID Best Event Product/Service Hubilo Hubilo Singapore AG04.376779 Best Event Product/Service Yahoo TV Virtual Production 2.0 Taiwan AG04.375912

Campaign categories