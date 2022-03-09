2022 Event Marketing Awards shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2022 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.
The shortlist includes 160 entries in total: 155 in the campaign categories and five in the agency and supplier categories.
The winners will be announced on March 29.
Agency / supplier categories
|Category
|Agency / Company
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Boutique Agency
|No Shortlist
|Best Brand Experience Agency
|Imagination
|China
|AG02.376863
|Best Brand Experience Agency
|Jack Morton Australia
|Australia
|AG02.376920
|Best Brand Experience Agency
|UNIPLAN
|China
|AG02.376472
|Best Event Organiser
|To Be Announced
|Category
|Agency/ Company
|Product/ Service
|Market
|Entry ID
|Best Event Product/Service
|Hubilo
|Hubilo
|Singapore
|AG04.376779
|Best Event Product/Service
|Yahoo TV
|Virtual Production 2.0
|Taiwan
|AG04.375912
Campaign categories
|Category
|Title
|Agency/ Company
|Brand Name
|Market
|
Entry ID
|Best Arts & Cultural Event
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C01.376655
|Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C01.376705
|Modern China in 90 seconds
|Our Hong Kong Foundation
|Our China Story
|Hong Kong SAR
|C01.376572
|The One & Only, Big Mac of Taiwan
|Starcom
|McDonald's Big Mac
|Taiwan
|C01.376359
|Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021
|Zparkle Asia Company
|Square Mile Association
|Hong Kong SAR
|C01.376005
|Best Audio Visual
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C02.376656
|HiPhi Z Launch Machine with A Soul 2041
|Vista Creation
|HiPhi
|China
|C02.376024
|Hyundai-Kia Brand Strategy Conference
|Vista Creation
|Hyundai-Kia
|China
|C02.376187
|Best Brand Activation
|Every moment is great moment
|CIG
|HUAWEI Watch
|China
|C03.376623
|AIA Vitality Hub at Hong Kong Observation Wheel
|Great Entertainment Group/ The Entertainment Corporation/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media
|AIA Vitality Hub
|Hong Kong SAR
|C03.377155
|ONe Mobile Relaunch - Money Comedy Fest
|OCBC NISP
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C03.377108
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 - The Powerful heartbeat experience
|untitled limited
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|C03.377076
|Roewe i5 Blindfold Driving Challenge
|Vista Creation
|ROEWE
|China
|C03.376193
|Best Brand Experience - B2B
|Yahoo! Dare to Market
|Dentsu One
|Yahoo
|Taiwan
|C04.375958
|Lincoln Shanghai Auto Show 2021
|Imagination
|Lincoln
|China
|C04.376841
|Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch
|Twitch
|N/A
|Singapore
|C04.376414
|Hyundai-Kia Brand Strategy Conference
|Vista Creation
|Hyundai-Kia
|China
|C04.376188
|Best Brand Experience - B2C
|“CHANNEL IFS” - KOC Ecosystem
|Chengdu International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C05.376891
|Ipakita Mo!
|George P. Johnson & Brainbeam Events
|TikTok
|Philippines
|C05.376734
|Financial Fitness by Nyala OCBC NISP
|OCBC NISP
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C05.377105
|JOHNNIE WALKER Brand Rejuvenation Campaign
|Ruder Finn
|JOHNNIE WALKER
|China
|C05.377107
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience
|untitled limited
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|C05.377134
|Best Business Solution
|CQIFS Integrated “Pop” Platform
|Chong Qing International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C06.376985
|Yahoo! Dare to Market
|Dentsu One
|Yahoo
|Taiwan
|C06.375960
|Experience More with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C06.376228
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C06.376658
|Best Content Marketing
|“CHANNEL IFS” - KOC Ecosystem
|Chengdu International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C07.376911
|Every moment is great moment
|CIG
|HUAWEI Watch
|China
|C07.376806
|Develop as One
|George P. Johnson
|Google Developer Summit China 2021
|China
|C07.376786
|Hong Kong Neighbourhoods - West Kowloon
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C07.376820
|Durex Love Series Campaign 2021
|Reckitt Benckiser Hong Kong
|Durex
|Hong Kong SAR
|C07.376476
|Yahoo TV Immersive Academy
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C07.376884
|Best Corporate Event
|CPA Virtual Congress 2021 - Leadershift
|CPA Australia
|CPA Virtual Congress 2021
|Australia
|C08.376724
|Ipakita Mo!
|George P. Johnson & Brainbeam Events
|TikTok
|Philippines
|C08.376736
|Lenovo AP Top Gun’21
|MICE Depot Pte
|Lenovo
|Singapore
|C08.376925
|The Champion Awards 2020/2021
|PHD Hong Kong
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C08.376159
|Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch
|Twitch
|N/A
|Singapore
|C08.376417
|Yahoo TV Immersive Academy
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C08.376873
|Best Cost-Effective Event
|Be part of the TEAM GREEN
|Link Asset Management
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|C09.376221
|FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2021
|NTUC FairPrice Co-operative
|N/A
|Singapore
|C09.376379
|Singapore-Japan 55th Anniversary Singapore Fair 2021
|Singapore Tourism Board
|Singapore Passion Made Possible / Singapore-Japan 55th Anniversary (SJ55)
|Japan
|C09.376870
|Connecting Glorious the 4th Generation Kia Carnival Roadshow
|Vista Creation
|Kia
|China
|C09.376246
|Best Creative Idea
|The Lawn Club 2021
|Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment
|Hong Kong SAR
|C10.376995
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C10.376659
|#BestOfTweets 2021 SEA
|George P. Johnson Singapore
|Singapore
|C10.377126
|Miley's Pleasure Pub
|Initiative Studio
|Magnum - Unilever
|Australia
|C10.377015
|Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021
|Zparkle Asia Company
|Square Mile Association
|Hong Kong SAR
|C10.376010
|Best Digital Experience
|Experience More with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C11.376229
|Temple Mall CNY 2021
|Link Asset Management
|Temple Mall
|Hong Kong SAR
|C11.376258
|2021 HKJC Chinese New Year Raceday
|PHD Hong Kong
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C11.376169
|HKJC Virtual Grandstand
|PHD Hong Kong
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C11.376171
|Fearless Marketing：Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C11.375897
|Best Engaging Event
|Beyond Music Festival
|Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company
|INDIGO Beijing
|China
|C12.376810
|HiVE arena
|FWD Insurance Group Office (Hong Kong)
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C12.376301
|EY Transformation Realised Oceania
|Jack Morton Australia
|EY
|Australia
|C12.376916
|Tuen Mun Adventure
|Link Asset Management
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C12.376871
|Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration
|Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company
|Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue
|Hong Kong SAR
|C12.377031
|Best Event Production
|Summer at the Wheel 2021
|Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.377177
|Hong Kong WinterFest
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.376702
|Audi House of Progress Taipei
|Pico International Taiwan
|Audi Volkswagen Taiwan
|Taiwan
|C13.376637
|Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration
|Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company
|Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue
|Hong Kong SAR
|C13.377033
|VOYAH NIGHT
|Vista Creation
|VOYAH
|China
|C13.376018
|Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C13.375903
|Best Experiential Marketing
|Develop as One
|George P. Johnson
|Google Developer Summit China 2021
|China
|C14.376788
|Pog Picks Down Under
|Twitch
|N/A
|Australia
|C14.376666
|UFC | Migu Fan Experience Tour
|UFC
|N/A
|China
|C14.376427
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience
|untitled limited
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|C14.377138
|VOYAH NIGHT
|Vista Creation
|VOYAH
|China
|C14.376019
|Best Game Changer
|Drive In Concert
|Activemedia
|Jazz
|Pakistan
|C15.376528
|Experience More with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C15.376292
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C15.376660
|AIA Vitality Hub at Hong Kong Observation Wheel
|Great Entertainment Group/ The Entertainment Corporation/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media
|AIA Vitality Hub
|Hong Kong SAR
|C15.377176
|Pog Picks Down Under
|Twitch
|N/A
|Australia
|C15.376669
|Best Gamification
|No Shortlist
|Best Health & Wellness Event
|AIA Vitality Hub at Hong Kong Observation Wheel
|Great Entertainment Group/ The Entertainment Corporation/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media
|AIA Vitality Hub
|Hong Kong SAR
|C17.377154
|Always do your best Sprint all your might
|Inspire PR - A Tron Company
|Dupixent
|Taiwan
|C17.376001
|Tuen Mun Adventure
|Link Asset Management
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C17.376872
|Stanly Plaza Boundless Tempo
|Link Asset Management
|Stanley Plaza
|Hong Kong SAR
|C17.376215
|AIA Live 2021 (Singapore)
|N/A
|AIA Live in Singapore
|Singapore
|C17.376975
|Best Hybrid Event
|Experience More with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C18.376230
|Officeworks Year Beginning Meeting
|Jack Morton Australia
|Officeworks
|Australia
|C18.376917
|ONe Mobile Relaunch - Money Comedy Fest
|OCBC NISP
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C18.377114
|Personally Yours
|Swire Properties
|N/A
|China
|C18.376372
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience
|untitled limited
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|C18.377141
|Best Incentive
|No Shortlist
|Best Integrated Marketing
|Summer at the Wheel 2021
|Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment
|Hong Kong SAR
|C20.377178
|Yahoo! Dare to Market
|Dentsu One
|Yahoo
|Taiwan
|C20.375959
|Financial Fitness by Nyala OCBC NISP
|OCBC NISP
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C20.377061
|Ipakita Mo!
|George P. Johnson & Brainbeam Events
|TikTok
|Philippines
|C20.376738
|AllTap #WarriorsAtWork
|Pine Labs
|Pine Labs AllTap
|India
|C20.377026
|JOHNNIE WALKER Brand Rejuvenation Campaign
|Ruder Finn
|JOHNNIE WALKER
|China
|C20.377132
|Best Launch
|SIENNA THEME PARK
|dentsuMB China
|SIENNA
|China
|C21.376610
|Free Fire x McLaren partnership launch
|George P. Johnson (Singapore) and The Talisman Agency
|Free Fire
|Singapore
|C21.377162
|DNF Carnival 2021
|George P. Johnson China
|DNF
|China
|C21.376661
|Just Egg: The Pioneer Club
|Media.Monks
|JustEgg
|China
|C21.376453
|HiPhi Z Launch Machine with A Soul 2041
|Vista Creation
|HiPhi
|China
|C21.376036
|Best Live Event
|The Lawn Club 2021
|Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment
|Hong Kong SAR
|C22.377121
|Beyond Music Festival
|Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company
|INDIGO Beijing
|China
|C22.376825
|SIENNA THEME PARK
|dentsuMB China
|SIENNA
|China
|C22.376611
|ONe Mobile Relaunch - Money Comedy Fest
|OCBC NISP
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C22.377122
|Mustang Mach-E Brand Night Test Drive
|Vista Creation
|Mustang Mach-E
|China
|C22.376058
|Best Live Streaming Experience
|Experience More with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C23.376232
|Singapore Food Festival 2021
|Mojito Ventures Pte
|Singapore Tourism Board
|Singapore
|C23.376034
|Pog Picks Down Under
|Twitch
|N/A
|Australia
|C23.376671
|Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch
|Twitch
|N/A
|Singapore
|C23.376418
|Fearless Marketing：Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C23.375899
|Best Media Event
|No Shortlist
|Best Outdoor Event
|The Lawn Club 2021
|Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket
|Greater Bay Media Entertainment
|Hong Kong SAR
|C25.377116
|SIENNA THEME PARK
|dentsuMB China
|SIENNA
|China
|C25.376612
|Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C25.376703
|Farm Fam by the Sky
|Zlashy
|Sino Club (Hong Kong)
|Hong Kong SAR
|C25.376860
|Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021
|Zparkle Asia Company
|Square Mile Association
|Hong Kong SAR
|C25.375977
|Best PR Stunt
|Blue Girl Music Art Space
|Ruder Finn Thunder
|Blue Girl Beer
|China
|C26.376839
|HENNESSY× NBA TIP-OFF EVENT
|Ruder Finn Thunder
|HENNESSY
|China
|C26.376887
|Roewe i5 Blindfold Driving Challenge
|Vista Creation
|ROEWE
|China
|C26.376194
|VOYAH NIGHT
|Vista Creation
|VOYAH
|China
|C26.376022
|Best Public Event
|Gateway To Inspiration* "Cirque Du Sole" collaboration
|Hang Lung Properties
|GRAND GATEWAY 66
|China
|C27.376397
|Hong Kong WinterFest
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|N/A
|Hong Kong SAR
|C27.376432
|Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration
|Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company
|Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue
|Hong Kong SAR
|C27.377034
|Mustang Mach-E Brand Night Test Drive
|Vista Creation
|Mustang Mach-E
|China
|C27.376060
|VOYAH NIGHT
|Vista Creation
|VOYAH
|China
|C27.376023
|Best Retail / Mall / Pop Up Event
|Beyond Music Festival
|Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company
|INDIGO Beijing
|China
|C28.376827
|CQIFS Integrated “Pop” Platform
|Chong Qing International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C28.376979
|FWD “Treasurance Shop” Campaign
|Sinclair, MSL Hong Kong
|FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda)
|Hong Kong SAR
|C28.377078
|Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration
|Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company
|Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue
|Hong Kong SAR
|C28.377035
|SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience
|untitled limited
|SHISEIDO
|Hong Kong SAR
|C28.377145
|Best Sponsorship
|Light Up
|George P. Johnson & Viewcenter
|Alibaba Cloud
|Japan
|C29.376762
|AIA Vitality Hub at Hong Kong Observation Wheel
|Great Entertainment Group/ The Entertainment Corporation/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media
|AIA Vitality Hub
|Hong Kong SAR
|C29.377171
|Martell Standout Music Competition 2021
|Live Nation Connects
|Martell
|Hong Kong SAR
|C29.376441
|Best Sports Event
|GeekPwn 2021 – 1024 GeekPwn Night
|George P. Johnson Experience Marketing
|GeekPwn
|China
|C30.376378
|TKO Spot “I Don’t Wanna Move Sports Day”
|Link Asset Management
|TKO Spot
|Hong Kong SAR
|C30.376274
|Stanley Plaza Boundless Tempo
|Link Asset Management
|Stanley Plaza
|Hong Kong SAR
|C30.376217
|Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021
|Zparkle Asia Company
|Square Mile Association
|Hong Kong SAR
|C30.376008
|Best Sustainability Award
|Be part of the TEAM GREEN
|Link Asset Management
|The Quayside
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.376224
|Farm Fam by the Sky
|Zlashy
|Sino Club (Hong Kong)
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.376864
|Farm Together
|Zlashy
|Sino Club (Hong Kong)
|Hong Kong SAR
|C31.377012
|Best Trade Show / Exhibition / Conference
|Gucci Garden Archetypes Exhibition
|ACTIVATION GROUP
|Gucci
|China
|C32.376389
|The Global Boardroom 4
|Financial Times
|Financial Times Live
|Hong Kong SAR
|C32.376966
|WEY Intelligent New Mobility
|George P. Johnson
|WEY
|China
|C32.376234
|Lincoln Guangzhou Auto Show Press Conference2021
|Imagination
|Lincoln
|China
|C32.376856
|Design Shanghai 2021
|Sinclair
|Design Shanghai
|China
|C32.376951
|Best Use of Influencer
|“CHANNEL IFS” - KOC Ecosystem
|Chengdu International Finance Square
|N/A
|China
|C33.376910
|Ipakita Mo!
|George P. Johnson & Brainbeam Events
|TikTok
|Philippines
|C33.376742
|The red umbrella brings hemophiliacs a brighter life
|Inspire PR - A Tron Company
|Eloctate
|Taiwan
|C33.375993
|AIA Live 2021 (Singapore)
|N/A
|AIA Live in Singapore
|Singapore
|C33.376964
|Financial Fitness by Nyala OCBC NISP
|OCBC NISP
|N/A
|Indonesia
|C33.377067
|Best Use of Technology
|Reimagining the Future of Events
|Hubilo
|N/A
|Singapore
|C34.376776
|HiPhi Z Launch Machine with A Soul 2041
|Vista Creation
|HiPhi
|China
|C34.376037
|Virtual Production 2.0: Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C34.375905
|Virtual Dance Championship
|Yahoo
|2021 Digital Taipei
|Taiwan
|C34.376235
|Best Virtual Event Experience
|Experience More with TCL
|George P. Johnson
|TCL
|China
|C35.376233
|EY Transformation Realised Oceania
|Jack Morton Australia
|EY
|Australia
|C35.376919
|2021 HKJC Chinese New Year Raceday
|PHD Hong Kong
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C35.376100
|HKJC Virtual Grandstand
|PHD Hong Kong
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Hong Kong SAR
|C35.376158
|Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch
|Twitch
|N/A
|Singapore
|C35.376419
|Innovative Use of Virtual Platform
|Virtual Congress 2021
|Evolved Group
|CPA Australia
|Australia
|C36.376722
|FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2021
|NTUC FairPrice Co-operative
|N.A.
|Singapore
|C36.376381
|Virtual Production 2.0: Yahoo DSP Summit
|Yahoo
|N/A
|Taiwan
|C36.375909