Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

2022 Event Marketing Awards shortlist revealed

See the 160 shortlisted entries vying for EMAs. The winners will be announced on March 29.

Campaign Asia-Pacific has announced the shortlist for the 2022 Event Marketing Awards, honouring leading event and marketing professionals whose contributions have supported the industry and helped to propel it forward during unprecedented times.

The shortlist includes 160 entries in total: 155 in the campaign categories and five in the agency and supplier categories.

The winners will be announced on March 29.

Agency / supplier categories

Category Agency / Company Market Entry ID
Best Boutique Agency No Shortlist
Best Brand Experience Agency Imagination China AG02.376863
Best Brand Experience Agency Jack Morton Australia Australia AG02.376920
Best Brand Experience Agency UNIPLAN China AG02.376472
Best Event Organiser To Be Announced
Category Agency/ Company Product/ Service Market Entry ID
Best Event Product/Service Hubilo Hubilo Singapore AG04.376779
Best Event Product/Service Yahoo TV Virtual Production 2.0 Taiwan AG04.375912

Campaign categories

Category Title Agency/ Company Brand Name Market

Entry ID
Best Arts & Cultural Event DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C01.376655
Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations Hong Kong Tourism Board N/A Hong Kong SAR C01.376705
Modern China in 90 seconds Our Hong Kong Foundation Our China Story Hong Kong SAR C01.376572
The One & Only, Big Mac of Taiwan Starcom McDonald's Big Mac Taiwan C01.376359
Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021 Zparkle Asia Company  Square Mile Association Hong Kong SAR C01.376005
Best Audio Visual DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C02.376656
HiPhi Z Launch Machine with A Soul 2041 Vista Creation HiPhi China C02.376024
Hyundai-Kia Brand Strategy Conference Vista Creation Hyundai-Kia China C02.376187
Best Brand Activation Every moment is great moment CIG HUAWEI Watch China C03.376623
AIA Vitality Hub at Hong Kong Observation Wheel Great Entertainment Group/ The Entertainment Corporation/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media AIA Vitality Hub Hong Kong SAR C03.377155
ONe Mobile Relaunch - Money Comedy Fest OCBC NISP N/A Indonesia C03.377108
SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 - The Powerful heartbeat experience untitled limited SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR C03.377076
Roewe i5 Blindfold Driving Challenge Vista Creation ROEWE China C03.376193
Best Brand Experience - B2B Yahoo! Dare to Market Dentsu One Yahoo Taiwan C04.375958
Lincoln Shanghai Auto Show 2021 Imagination Lincoln China C04.376841
Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch Twitch N/A Singapore C04.376414
Hyundai-Kia Brand Strategy Conference Vista Creation Hyundai-Kia China C04.376188
Best Brand Experience - B2C “CHANNEL IFS” - KOC Ecosystem Chengdu International Finance Square  N/A China C05.376891
Ipakita Mo! George P. Johnson & Brainbeam Events TikTok Philippines C05.376734
Financial Fitness by Nyala OCBC NISP OCBC NISP N/A Indonesia C05.377105
JOHNNIE WALKER Brand Rejuvenation Campaign Ruder Finn JOHNNIE WALKER China C05.377107
SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience untitled limited SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR C05.377134
Best Business Solution CQIFS Integrated “Pop” Platform Chong Qing International Finance Square N/A China C06.376985
Yahoo! Dare to Market Dentsu One Yahoo Taiwan C06.375960
Experience More with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China C06.376228
DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C06.376658
Best Content Marketing “CHANNEL IFS” - KOC Ecosystem Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C07.376911
Every moment is great moment CIG HUAWEI Watch China C07.376806
Develop as One George P. Johnson Google Developer Summit China 2021 China C07.376786
Hong Kong Neighbourhoods - West Kowloon Hong Kong Tourism Board N/A Hong Kong SAR C07.376820
Durex Love Series Campaign 2021 Reckitt Benckiser Hong Kong Durex Hong Kong SAR C07.376476
Yahoo TV Immersive Academy Yahoo N/A Taiwan C07.376884
Best Corporate Event CPA Virtual Congress 2021 - Leadershift CPA Australia CPA Virtual Congress 2021 Australia C08.376724
Ipakita Mo! George P. Johnson & Brainbeam Events TikTok Philippines C08.376736
Lenovo AP Top Gun’21 MICE Depot Pte Lenovo Singapore C08.376925
The Champion Awards 2020/2021 PHD Hong Kong The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR C08.376159
Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch Twitch N/A Singapore C08.376417
Yahoo TV Immersive Academy Yahoo N/A Taiwan C08.376873
Best Cost-Effective Event Be part of the TEAM GREEN Link Asset Management  The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C09.376221
FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2021 NTUC FairPrice Co-operative  N/A Singapore C09.376379
Singapore-Japan 55th Anniversary Singapore Fair 2021 Singapore Tourism Board Singapore Passion Made Possible / Singapore-Japan 55th Anniversary (SJ55) Japan C09.376870
Connecting Glorious the 4th Generation Kia Carnival Roadshow Vista Creation Kia China C09.376246
Best Creative Idea The Lawn Club 2021 Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket Greater Bay Media Entertainment Hong Kong SAR C10.376995
DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C10.376659
#BestOfTweets 2021 SEA George P. Johnson Singapore Twitter Singapore C10.377126
Miley's Pleasure Pub Initiative Studio Magnum - Unilever Australia C10.377015
Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021 Zparkle Asia Company  Square Mile Association Hong Kong SAR C10.376010
Best Digital Experience Experience More with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China C11.376229
Temple Mall CNY 2021 Link Asset Management  Temple Mall Hong Kong SAR C11.376258
2021 HKJC Chinese New Year Raceday PHD Hong Kong The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR C11.376169
HKJC Virtual Grandstand PHD Hong Kong The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR C11.376171
Fearless Marketing：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo N/A Taiwan C11.375897
Best Engaging Event Beyond Music Festival Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company  INDIGO Beijing China C12.376810
HiVE arena FWD Insurance Group Office (Hong Kong) N/A Hong Kong SAR C12.376301
EY Transformation Realised Oceania Jack Morton Australia EY Australia C12.376916
Tuen Mun Adventure Link Asset Management N/A Hong Kong SAR C12.376871
Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company  Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue Hong Kong SAR C12.377031
Best Event Production Summer at the Wheel 2021 Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket Greater Bay Media Entertainment Hong Kong SAR C13.377177
Hong Kong WinterFest Hong Kong Tourism Board N/A Hong Kong SAR C13.376702
Audi House of Progress Taipei Pico International Taiwan  Audi Volkswagen Taiwan Taiwan C13.376637
Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue Hong Kong SAR C13.377033
VOYAH NIGHT Vista Creation VOYAH China C13.376018
Virtual Production 2.0：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo N/A Taiwan C13.375903
Best Experiential Marketing Develop as One George P. Johnson Google Developer Summit China 2021 China C14.376788
Pog Picks Down Under Twitch N/A Australia C14.376666
UFC | Migu Fan Experience Tour UFC N/A China C14.376427
SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience untitled limited SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR C14.377138
VOYAH NIGHT Vista Creation VOYAH China C14.376019
Best Game Changer Drive In Concert Activemedia Jazz Pakistan C15.376528
Experience More with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China C15.376292
DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C15.376660
AIA Vitality Hub at Hong Kong Observation Wheel Great Entertainment Group/ The Entertainment Corporation/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media AIA Vitality Hub Hong Kong SAR C15.377176
Pog Picks Down Under Twitch N/A Australia C15.376669
Best Gamification No Shortlist
Best Health & Wellness Event AIA Vitality Hub at Hong Kong Observation Wheel Great Entertainment Group/ The Entertainment Corporation/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media AIA Vitality Hub Hong Kong SAR C17.377154
Always do your best Sprint all your might Inspire PR - A Tron Company Dupixent Taiwan C17.376001
Tuen Mun Adventure Link Asset Management N/A Hong Kong SAR C17.376872
Stanly Plaza Boundless Tempo Link Asset Management  Stanley Plaza Hong Kong SAR C17.376215
AIA Live 2021 (Singapore) N/A AIA Live in Singapore Singapore C17.376975
Best Hybrid Event Experience More with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China C18.376230
Officeworks Year Beginning Meeting Jack Morton Australia Officeworks Australia C18.376917
ONe Mobile Relaunch - Money Comedy Fest OCBC NISP N/A Indonesia C18.377114
Personally Yours Swire Properties N/A China C18.376372
SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience untitled limited SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR C18.377141
Best Incentive No Shortlist
Best Integrated Marketing Summer at the Wheel 2021 Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket Greater Bay Media Entertainment Hong Kong SAR C20.377178
Yahoo! Dare to Market Dentsu One Yahoo Taiwan C20.375959
Financial Fitness by Nyala OCBC NISP OCBC NISP N/A Indonesia C20.377061
Ipakita Mo! George P. Johnson & Brainbeam Events TikTok Philippines C20.376738
AllTap #WarriorsAtWork Pine Labs Pine Labs AllTap India C20.377026
JOHNNIE WALKER Brand Rejuvenation Campaign Ruder Finn JOHNNIE WALKER China C20.377132
Best Launch SIENNA THEME PARK dentsuMB China SIENNA China C21.376610
Free Fire x McLaren partnership launch George P. Johnson (Singapore) and The Talisman Agency Free Fire Singapore C21.377162
DNF Carnival 2021 George P. Johnson China DNF China C21.376661
Just Egg: The Pioneer Club Media.Monks JustEgg China C21.376453
HiPhi Z Launch Machine with A Soul 2041 Vista Creation HiPhi China C21.376036
Best Live Event The Lawn Club 2021 Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket Greater Bay Media Entertainment Hong Kong SAR C22.377121
Beyond Music Festival Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company INDIGO Beijing China C22.376825
SIENNA THEME PARK dentsuMB China SIENNA China C22.376611
ONe Mobile Relaunch - Money Comedy Fest OCBC NISP N/A Indonesia C22.377122
Mustang Mach-E Brand Night Test Drive Vista Creation Mustang Mach-E China C22.376058
Best Live Streaming Experience Experience More with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China C23.376232
Singapore Food Festival 2021 Mojito Ventures Pte Singapore Tourism Board Singapore C23.376034
Pog Picks Down Under Twitch N/A Australia C23.376671
Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch Twitch N/A Singapore C23.376418
Fearless Marketing：Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo N/A Taiwan C23.375899
Best Media Event No Shortlist 
Best Outdoor Event The Lawn Club 2021 Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media/ Zicket Greater Bay Media Entertainment Hong Kong SAR C25.377116
SIENNA THEME PARK dentsuMB China SIENNA China C25.376612
Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations Hong Kong Tourism Board N/A Hong Kong SAR C25.376703
Farm Fam by the Sky Zlashy  Sino Club (Hong Kong)  Hong Kong SAR C25.376860
Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021 Zparkle Asia Company  Square Mile Association Hong Kong SAR C25.375977
Best PR Stunt Blue Girl Music Art Space Ruder Finn Thunder Blue Girl Beer China C26.376839
HENNESSY× NBA TIP-OFF EVENT Ruder Finn Thunder HENNESSY China C26.376887
Roewe i5 Blindfold Driving Challenge Vista Creation ROEWE China C26.376194
VOYAH NIGHT Vista Creation VOYAH China C26.376022
Best Public Event Gateway To Inspiration* "Cirque Du Sole" collaboration Hang Lung Properties GRAND GATEWAY 66 China C27.376397
Hong Kong WinterFest Hong Kong Tourism Board N/A Hong Kong SAR C27.376432
Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company  Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue Hong Kong SAR C27.377034
Mustang Mach-E Brand Night Test Drive Vista Creation Mustang Mach-E China C27.376060
VOYAH NIGHT Vista Creation VOYAH China C27.376023
Best Retail / Mall / Pop Up Event Beyond Music Festival Beijing Linlian Real Estate Company  INDIGO Beijing China C28.376827
CQIFS Integrated “Pop” Platform Chong Qing International Finance Square N/A China C28.376979
FWD “Treasurance Shop” Campaign Sinclair, MSL Hong Kong FWD Life Insurance Company (Bermuda)  Hong Kong SAR C28.377078
Sino Malls Disney Winter Celebration Sino Group, Lee Tung Avenue Management Company  Sino Malls and Lee Tung Avenue Hong Kong SAR C28.377035
SHISEIDO ULTIMUNE 3.0 – The Powerful heartbeat experience untitled limited SHISEIDO Hong Kong SAR C28.377145
Best Sponsorship Light Up George P. Johnson & Viewcenter Alibaba Cloud Japan C29.376762
AIA Vitality Hub at Hong Kong Observation Wheel Great Entertainment Group/ The Entertainment Corporation/ Agenda Consulting/ South Central Media AIA Vitality Hub Hong Kong SAR C29.377171
Martell Standout Music Competition 2021 Live Nation Connects Martell Hong Kong SAR C29.376441
Best Sports Event GeekPwn 2021 – 1024 GeekPwn Night George P. Johnson Experience Marketing GeekPwn China C30.376378
TKO Spot “I Don’t Wanna Move Sports Day” Link Asset Management  TKO Spot Hong Kong SAR C30.376274
Stanley Plaza Boundless Tempo Link Asset Management Stanley Plaza Hong Kong SAR C30.376217
Square Mile Dragon Boat Race on Land 2021 Zparkle Asia Company Square Mile Association Hong Kong SAR C30.376008
Best Sustainability Award Be part of the TEAM GREEN Link Asset Management The Quayside Hong Kong SAR C31.376224
Farm Fam by the Sky Zlashy  Sino Club (Hong Kong)  Hong Kong SAR C31.376864
Farm Together Zlashy  Sino Club (Hong Kong)  Hong Kong SAR C31.377012
Best Trade Show / Exhibition / Conference Gucci Garden Archetypes Exhibition ACTIVATION GROUP Gucci China C32.376389
The Global Boardroom 4 Financial Times Financial Times Live Hong Kong SAR C32.376966
WEY Intelligent New Mobility George P. Johnson WEY China C32.376234
Lincoln Guangzhou Auto Show Press Conference2021 Imagination Lincoln China C32.376856
Design Shanghai 2021 Sinclair Design Shanghai China C32.376951
Best Use of Influencer “CHANNEL IFS” - KOC Ecosystem Chengdu International Finance Square N/A China C33.376910
Ipakita Mo! George P. Johnson & Brainbeam Events TikTok Philippines C33.376742
The red umbrella brings hemophiliacs a brighter life Inspire PR - A Tron Company Eloctate Taiwan C33.375993
AIA Live 2021 (Singapore) N/A AIA Live in Singapore Singapore C33.376964
Financial Fitness by Nyala OCBC NISP OCBC NISP N/A Indonesia C33.377067
Best Use of Technology Reimagining the Future of Events Hubilo N/A Singapore C34.376776
HiPhi Z Launch Machine with A Soul 2041 Vista Creation HiPhi China C34.376037
Virtual Production 2.0: Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo N/A Taiwan C34.375905
Virtual Dance Championship Yahoo 2021 Digital Taipei Taiwan C34.376235
Best Virtual Event Experience Experience More with TCL George P. Johnson TCL China C35.376233
EY Transformation Realised Oceania Jack Morton Australia EY Australia C35.376919
2021 HKJC Chinese New Year Raceday PHD Hong Kong The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR C35.376100
HKJC Virtual Grandstand PHD Hong Kong The Hong Kong Jockey Club Hong Kong SAR C35.376158
Ultimate Royale, Presented by Twitch Twitch N/A Singapore C35.376419
Innovative Use of Virtual Platform Virtual Congress 2021 Evolved Group CPA Australia Australia C36.376722
FairPrice Partners Excellence Awards 2021 NTUC FairPrice Co-operative  N.A. Singapore C36.376381
Virtual Production 2.0: Yahoo DSP Summit Yahoo N/A Taiwan C36.375909

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

