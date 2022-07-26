Marketing News
Jul 26, 2022

2022 Agency of the Year judges announced

We reveal the first round of confirmed judges for the industry's biggest marketing and advertising awards.

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 29th Agency of the Year Awards is gathering a team of experts from across Asia-Pacific to select and recognise the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry. We are revealing 58 names today and will announce the remaining judges in the coming weeks.

The below list is alphabetical by given name. You can also see the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year Awards website, where they are listed under the region they will be judging.

First name Last name Company Job title
Abhinav  Sharma Citi Head of Colleague and Client Services, Asia Pacific
Adrian  Leung DFI Retail Group Marketing Head, Own Brand
Aimee Rabago Globe Business Head of Partnerships and Brand Strategy
Ajay Kakar Aditya Birla Capital Chief Marketing Officer
Akash Deep Batra  DBS Bank India Executive Director and Head of Marketing, Growth, Customer Experience and Analytics
Albert Raymond C. Cuadrante Union Bank of the Philippines Chief Marketing Officer (Senior Vice President)
Alex Zhou Alcon (China) Ophthalmic Product Head of Brand Marketing, Vision Care
Angela Broad Coca-Cola Europacific Partners New Zealand Head of Marketing & Design
Arvind  R. P. McDonald’s India Director – Marketing & Communications
Astor Keung Shell Hong Kong Market Development Advisor – Global Environmental Products
Avneesh Khosla Vodafone Idea Chief Marketing Officer
Chitkala Nishandar 3M APAC Marketing Centre Director
Chitravinee Vannakorn Kasikornbank First Senior Vice President
Dhiren Amin NTUC Income  Chief Marketing Officer
Eric Lam Pret a Manger (Hong Kong)  Head of Marketing Asia
Faizolhardi Zubairy PETRONAS  Head, Digital Communications Management
Glen Feng Akzonobel Digital Intelligence Lead
Herbert  Lam  Sun Life Head of Digital Marketing, Asia
Imran Qadri Harley-Davidson Motor Company Marketing & PR Head, Asia Emerging Markets & India
Jasmin Magsajo Fonterra Brands Philippines  Sales & Marketing Director
Jenny Chan Schneider Electric VP Global External Communications
Justina Tan HP Inc Global Head, Reporting & Operations, Marketing Data Sciences
Kanako Inomata Zespri International Japan Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific
Kenneth Kwonyoung Chin AXA General Insurance, Korea Chief Marketing Officer
Kimm Diao Ericsson Head of Brand and Consumer Marketing MLC MNEA
Kiseok Seo IKEA Korea  Country Marketing Manager 
Kosby  Fu DBS Bank (HK) VP, Branding & Digital Marketing, Group Strategic Marketing & Communications
Leroy Chua The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Director, Digital and Loyalty Marketing
Loritta Tam Swire Properties  Head of Retail Marketing (Hong Kong)
Louise Neale The Walt Disney Company Japan Director, Growth Marketing, Disney+
Magdalena Kotek Invesco  Chief Marketing Officer, AP
Marc Pinsard Mattel Country Manager
Mariko Shimizu Danone Marketing Director Japan 
Meghna Peer Newell Brands Chief Marketing Officer
Michael Cook AIG Japan Holdings  Global Head of Digital & Direct Marketing
Michel Mommejat Genesis Healthcare & GeneLife CMO, Product Development & Innovation 
Michelle  Lam Kerry Properties  Senior Director, Sustainability and Communications
Nicholas Goh Abbott Nutrition Malaysia Head of Digital Marketing & CRM
Oliver Choi Barclays Brand and Marketing Lead, Asia Pacific
Penny Ryan Bupa Head of Brand, APAC
Prasad Kaushik Ford  IMG eCommerce Development Manager 
Ritu  Mittal Bayer Consumer Health India Head - Marketing and Digital
Roche Vandenberghe FWD Life Insurance Philippines Chief Marketing Officer
Rong  Shang Microsoft APAC Research and Development Group Vice President of Communications & Government Affairs
Samuel Fung Starbucks Coffee APAC Director, Marketing, Retail Lobby and Digital Customer Experience, APAC
Sancia Zheng Adidas Global Head of Brand, Running
Sandy Yang Hard Rock International  Director of Regional Marketing – APAC, Hotels
Sarah  Slawson Philip Morris NZ Head of Marketing & Digital
Shanu Singh ASK Group  Chief Marketing Officer
Simon Berle Adidas Japan  Senior Director e-commerce
Sujit  Patil  Godrej Industries and Associate Companies  VP & Head Corporate Brand and Communications
Tarun Jha ŠKODA AUTO India Head of Marketing
Thao Dang Prudential Vietnam Assurance Head of Marketing, Pulse by Prudential 
Tim Hung Shangri-La Group Assistant Vice President, Brands
Vibhav Varshney UPS Asia Pacific APAC Strategic Partnership Manager
Yannick Ott Porsche Asia Pacific Director, Marketing
Yvonne Leung Bupa International  Director of Customer Transformation & Growth
Zeeshan  Khan  LEGOLAND Malaysia Head of Marketing

As a reminder, here are key dates for this year's awards:

Early-bird deadline 11 Aug 2022 (Thu)
Standard entry deadline 15 Sep 2022 (Thu)
Final entry deadline 30 Sep 2022 (Fri)
Shortlist announcement 14 Nov 2022 (Mon)

Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).

How to enter

The eligibility period for the awards is 1 October 2021—30 September 2022.

