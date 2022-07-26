2022 Agency of the Year judges announced

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 29th Agency of the Year Awards is gathering a team of experts from across Asia-Pacific to select and recognise the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry. We are revealing 58 names today and will announce the remaining judges in the coming weeks.
The below list is alphabetical by given name. You can also see the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year Awards website, where they are listed under the region they will be judging.
|First name
|Last name
|Company
|Job title
|Abhinav
|Sharma
|Citi
|Head of Colleague and Client Services, Asia Pacific
|Adrian
|Leung
|DFI Retail Group
|Marketing Head, Own Brand
|Aimee
|Rabago
|Globe Business
|Head of Partnerships and Brand Strategy
|Ajay
|Kakar
|Aditya Birla Capital
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Akash Deep
|Batra
|DBS Bank India
|Executive Director and Head of Marketing, Growth, Customer Experience and Analytics
|Albert Raymond C.
|Cuadrante
|Union Bank of the Philippines
|Chief Marketing Officer (Senior Vice President)
|Alex
|Zhou
|Alcon (China) Ophthalmic Product
|Head of Brand Marketing, Vision Care
|Angela
|Broad
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners New Zealand
|Head of Marketing & Design
|Arvind
|R. P.
|McDonald’s India
|Director – Marketing & Communications
|Astor
|Keung
|Shell Hong Kong
|Market Development Advisor – Global Environmental Products
|Avneesh
|Khosla
|Vodafone Idea
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Chitkala
|Nishandar
|3M
|APAC Marketing Centre Director
|Chitravinee
|Vannakorn
|Kasikornbank
|First Senior Vice President
|Dhiren
|Amin
|NTUC Income
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Eric
|Lam
|Pret a Manger (Hong Kong)
|Head of Marketing Asia
|Faizolhardi
|Zubairy
|PETRONAS
|Head, Digital Communications Management
|Glen
|Feng
|Akzonobel
|Digital Intelligence Lead
|Herbert
|Lam
|Sun Life
|Head of Digital Marketing, Asia
|Imran
|Qadri
|Harley-Davidson Motor Company
|Marketing & PR Head, Asia Emerging Markets & India
|Jasmin
|Magsajo
|Fonterra Brands Philippines
|Sales & Marketing Director
|Jenny
|Chan
|Schneider Electric
|VP Global External Communications
|Justina
|Tan
|HP Inc
|Global Head, Reporting & Operations, Marketing Data Sciences
|Kanako
|Inomata
|Zespri International Japan
|Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific
|Kenneth Kwonyoung
|Chin
|AXA General Insurance, Korea
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Kimm
|Diao
|Ericsson
|Head of Brand and Consumer Marketing MLC MNEA
|Kiseok
|Seo
|IKEA Korea
|Country Marketing Manager
|Kosby
|Fu
|DBS Bank (HK)
|VP, Branding & Digital Marketing, Group Strategic Marketing & Communications
|Leroy
|Chua
|The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
|Director, Digital and Loyalty Marketing
|Loritta
|Tam
|Swire Properties
|Head of Retail Marketing (Hong Kong)
|Louise
|Neale
|The Walt Disney Company Japan
|Director, Growth Marketing, Disney+
|Magdalena
|Kotek
|Invesco
|Chief Marketing Officer, AP
|Marc
|Pinsard
|Mattel
|Country Manager
|Mariko
|Shimizu
|Danone
|Marketing Director Japan
|Meghna
|Peer
|Newell Brands
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Michael
|Cook
|AIG Japan Holdings
|Global Head of Digital & Direct Marketing
|Michel
|Mommejat
|Genesis Healthcare & GeneLife
|CMO, Product Development & Innovation
|Michelle
|Lam
|Kerry Properties
|Senior Director, Sustainability and Communications
|Nicholas
|Goh
|Abbott Nutrition Malaysia
|Head of Digital Marketing & CRM
|Oliver
|Choi
|Barclays
|Brand and Marketing Lead, Asia Pacific
|Penny
|Ryan
|Bupa
|Head of Brand, APAC
|Prasad
|Kaushik
|Ford
|IMG eCommerce Development Manager
|Ritu
|Mittal
|Bayer Consumer Health India
|Head - Marketing and Digital
|Roche
|Vandenberghe
|FWD Life Insurance Philippines
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Rong
|Shang
|Microsoft APAC Research and Development Group
|Vice President of Communications & Government Affairs
|Samuel
|Fung
|Starbucks Coffee APAC
|Director, Marketing, Retail Lobby and Digital Customer Experience, APAC
|Sancia
|Zheng
|Adidas
|Global Head of Brand, Running
|Sandy
|Yang
|Hard Rock International
|Director of Regional Marketing – APAC, Hotels
|Sarah
|Slawson
|Philip Morris NZ
|Head of Marketing & Digital
|Shanu
|Singh
|ASK Group
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Simon
|Berle
|Adidas Japan
|Senior Director e-commerce
|Sujit
|Patil
|Godrej Industries and Associate Companies
|VP & Head Corporate Brand and Communications
|Tarun
|Jha
|ŠKODA AUTO India
|Head of Marketing
|Thao
|Dang
|Prudential Vietnam Assurance
|Head of Marketing, Pulse by Prudential
|Tim
|Hung
|Shangri-La Group
|Assistant Vice President, Brands
|Vibhav
|Varshney
|UPS Asia Pacific
|APAC Strategic Partnership Manager
|Yannick
|Ott
|Porsche Asia Pacific
|Director, Marketing
|Yvonne
|Leung
|Bupa International
|Director of Customer Transformation & Growth
|Zeeshan
|Khan
|LEGOLAND Malaysia
|Head of Marketing
As a reminder, here are key dates for this year's awards:
|Early-bird deadline
|11 Aug 2022 (Thu)
|Standard entry deadline
|15 Sep 2022 (Thu)
|Final entry deadline
|30 Sep 2022 (Fri)
|Shortlist announcement
|14 Nov 2022 (Mon)
Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).
How to enter
The eligibility period for the awards is 1 October 2021—30 September 2022.