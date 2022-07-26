2022 Agency of the Year judges announced

Campaign Asia-Pacific's 29th Agency of the Year Awards is gathering a team of experts from across Asia-Pacific to select and recognise the most progressive and successful agencies and talents in the industry. We are revealing 58 names today and will announce the remaining judges in the coming weeks.

The below list is alphabetical by given name. You can also see the judges and their bios on the Agency of the Year Awards website, where they are listed under the region they will be judging.

First name Last name Company Job title Abhinav Sharma Citi Head of Colleague and Client Services, Asia Pacific Adrian Leung DFI Retail Group Marketing Head, Own Brand Aimee Rabago Globe Business Head of Partnerships and Brand Strategy Ajay Kakar Aditya Birla Capital Chief Marketing Officer Akash Deep Batra DBS Bank India Executive Director and Head of Marketing, Growth, Customer Experience and Analytics Albert Raymond C. Cuadrante Union Bank of the Philippines Chief Marketing Officer (Senior Vice President) Alex Zhou Alcon (China) Ophthalmic Product Head of Brand Marketing, Vision Care Angela Broad Coca-Cola Europacific Partners New Zealand Head of Marketing & Design Arvind R. P. McDonald’s India Director – Marketing & Communications Astor Keung Shell Hong Kong Market Development Advisor – Global Environmental Products Avneesh Khosla Vodafone Idea Chief Marketing Officer Chitkala Nishandar 3M APAC Marketing Centre Director Chitravinee Vannakorn Kasikornbank First Senior Vice President Dhiren Amin NTUC Income Chief Marketing Officer Eric Lam Pret a Manger (Hong Kong) Head of Marketing Asia Faizolhardi Zubairy PETRONAS Head, Digital Communications Management Glen Feng Akzonobel Digital Intelligence Lead Herbert Lam Sun Life Head of Digital Marketing, Asia Imran Qadri Harley-Davidson Motor Company Marketing & PR Head, Asia Emerging Markets & India Jasmin Magsajo Fonterra Brands Philippines Sales & Marketing Director Jenny Chan Schneider Electric VP Global External Communications Justina Tan HP Inc Global Head, Reporting & Operations, Marketing Data Sciences Kanako Inomata Zespri International Japan Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific Kenneth Kwonyoung Chin AXA General Insurance, Korea Chief Marketing Officer Kimm Diao Ericsson Head of Brand and Consumer Marketing MLC MNEA Kiseok Seo IKEA Korea Country Marketing Manager Kosby Fu DBS Bank (HK) VP, Branding & Digital Marketing, Group Strategic Marketing & Communications Leroy Chua The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Director, Digital and Loyalty Marketing Loritta Tam Swire Properties Head of Retail Marketing (Hong Kong) Louise Neale The Walt Disney Company Japan Director, Growth Marketing, Disney+ Magdalena Kotek Invesco Chief Marketing Officer, AP Marc Pinsard Mattel Country Manager Mariko Shimizu Danone Marketing Director Japan Meghna Peer Newell Brands Chief Marketing Officer Michael Cook AIG Japan Holdings Global Head of Digital & Direct Marketing Michel Mommejat Genesis Healthcare & GeneLife CMO, Product Development & Innovation Michelle Lam Kerry Properties Senior Director, Sustainability and Communications Nicholas Goh Abbott Nutrition Malaysia Head of Digital Marketing & CRM Oliver Choi Barclays Brand and Marketing Lead, Asia Pacific Penny Ryan Bupa Head of Brand, APAC Prasad Kaushik Ford IMG eCommerce Development Manager Ritu Mittal Bayer Consumer Health India Head - Marketing and Digital Roche Vandenberghe FWD Life Insurance Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Rong Shang Microsoft APAC Research and Development Group Vice President of Communications & Government Affairs Samuel Fung Starbucks Coffee APAC Director, Marketing, Retail Lobby and Digital Customer Experience, APAC Sancia Zheng Adidas Global Head of Brand, Running Sandy Yang Hard Rock International Director of Regional Marketing – APAC, Hotels Sarah Slawson Philip Morris NZ Head of Marketing & Digital Shanu Singh ASK Group Chief Marketing Officer Simon Berle Adidas Japan Senior Director e-commerce Sujit Patil Godrej Industries and Associate Companies VP & Head Corporate Brand and Communications Tarun Jha ŠKODA AUTO India Head of Marketing Thao Dang Prudential Vietnam Assurance Head of Marketing, Pulse by Prudential Tim Hung Shangri-La Group Assistant Vice President, Brands Vibhav Varshney UPS Asia Pacific APAC Strategic Partnership Manager Yannick Ott Porsche Asia Pacific Director, Marketing Yvonne Leung Bupa International Director of Customer Transformation & Growth Zeeshan Khan LEGOLAND Malaysia Head of Marketing

As a reminder, here are key dates for this year's awards:

Early-bird deadline 11 Aug 2022 (Thu) Standard entry deadline 15 Sep 2022 (Thu) Final entry deadline 30 Sep 2022 (Fri) Shortlist announcement 14 Nov 2022 (Mon)

Cutoff time for all deadlines is 6pm HK time (UCT/GMT +8).

How to enter

The eligibility period for the awards is 1 October 2021—30 September 2022.