2 days ago

Watch: Adidas pays tribute to the Arsenal 'family'

A new film by Iris promotes Arsenal's third kit ahead of the Premier League's return to action Saturday.

Adidas pays tribute to Arsenal's global fan base to promote the team's third kit ahead of the Premier League's return on Saturday (12 September).

The ad shows head coach Mikel Arteta as he discusses what it means to be part of the Arsenal family. As well as practicing "respect" and "humility", Arteta encourages fans to remain undivided in the face of adversity and unpredictability. 

It includes cameos from women’s footballer of the year Vivianne Miedema, winger Bukayo Saka and Arsenal legends Nwankwo Kanu and Dennis Bergkamp. The work was created by Charlie Parker and Jonny Marsh, and directed by Karim Huu Do through Object & Animal.

In August, Adidas launched a spot hailing the return of team sports following the coronavirus pandemic.

