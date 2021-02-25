Turning chaos into clarity

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:25 pm on February 25, 2021.

Scrapped shoots, delayed launches, ever-shifting budgets—it’s no secret that 2020 was a trying year for brands and marketers. However, it’s often in the face of adversity that we see the greatest in resilience and creativity.

Amidst the chaos, brands from across Asia Pacific stepped up to reimagine advertising—from campaign pivots to at-home content creation, the feel-good to the hard-hitting. Listening in to the worries, needs and hopes of their audiences online, marketers have created meaningful connections, delivering exceptional work.

In this session, Daniela Bogoricin, Director of Twitter Next APAC, walks us through a selection of the best campaigns on Twitter across the region in 2020, and explores what made them stand out in a year we’ll never forget.

Speaker

Daniela Bogoricin, Director of Twitter Next APAC, Twitter

