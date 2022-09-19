Triumph promotes flex without being vexed

Triumph International India, has rolled out a campaign to highlight the launch of its latest collection - the Triumph Flex Smart. Conceptualised by Triumph International's in-house team, the film showcases the range and its underwear concept, which follows the unique movements of a woman’s body.



The film features different women, who do various things in their day-to-day life. Right from a woman getting drenched in the rain, going for a swim, changing in the car, to a woman carrying her baby, doing her makeup, or just chilling in her living room. It aims to show users how the brand’s Flex Smart range follows movements and adapts to provide women with support and a fashionable look.



Santhosh Sivaramakrishnan, commercial director, India and Sri Lanka, Triumph International, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to introduce our new brand vision to our Indian consumers. Triumph has always taken note of the changing requirements of customers and have made sure to adapt and integrate these developments in our operations thereby establishing a seamless experience. From the products they purchase, the images they see, through to their purchase experience, both online and in-store. We want to create a consistently memorable consumer journey by being distinctive, inspirational and relevant.”



Madhurima Borah, head of marketing, India and Sri Lanka, Triumph International, added, “Women are evolving each day, not only as customers but also as individuals. It is our responsibility to cater to those ever-changing needs in the most effective manner. With our new identity we aim at doing so in a more personalised manner, understanding the needs of women from all walks of life while fostering an individual connection through each and every touchpoint.”