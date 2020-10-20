Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose

According to AnalogFolk Sydney, this "moody" ad for a tricked out version of the Hyundai i30 is about people pursuing their "nocturnal passions".

Ad Nut will take their word for it, because Ad Nut watched more than half of it through a tiny gap in Ad Nut's paws.

It seems fitting that the spot, titled 'After dark', is appearing a couple of weeks before Halloween. It features a menacing gang of fox-faced skateboarders, one of those eerie mirror scenes where someone's face changes suddenly, a man running to either escape some unimaginable monster or because he is some unimaginable monster, and yes, an evil clown (a Pennywise lookalike—Ad Nut hopes Stephen King has been compensated).

The campaign includes YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, cinemas, online ads and out-of-home.

Here's how AnalogFolk ECD Richard Morgan explains the spot:

Early on, we resolved that if you’re the sort of person who likes to curl up with a light Adam Sandler comedy on Netflix and an early night, then this isn’t the car, nor the spot for you ... The need to step outside of our comfort zone and overcome barriers—real or imagined—is something that our audience intuitively understands. Setting the spot at night, when the senses are heightened and our hero characters are hard at work whilst most people are safely tucked up in bed, allowed us to interweave surprising, nocturnal elements in playful, non-linear ways, using the urban landscape as a backdrop.

Again, Ad Nut will have to take Morgan's word for it. However, Ad Nut did not cover Ad Nut's ears while not watching the ad, so Ad Nut can certify that the music—an original track of "deconstructed nursery rhymes" using only Australian talent—is quite enjoyable.

CREDITS

Client – Hyundai Australia

Director of Marketing – Kevin Goult

Marketing Manager – Helen Gilmartin

Product Marketing Specialist – Muroa Zorah

Agency – AnalogFolk Sydney

ECD – Richard Morgan

Senior Art Director – Willy Maitland

Senior Copywriter – Alister McCann

Agency Producer – Angela Garofolo

Senior Designer – Robert Carter

Group Account Director – Jonny Sycamore

Project Director – Emily Entwisle

Strategy Partner – Ben Hourahine

Managing Director – Matt Robinson

Production Company – The Hooligan Collective

Director – Dylan Harrison

Producer – Ash McLeod

DOP – Peter Eastgate

Editor – Matt Bennett

Composer – Shaun Clifford

Singer – Julian Joseph

VFX – Cumulus

Colourist – Billy Wychgel

Post Production – Elements

Stills Retouching – Cream Studios



Media Agency – Hearts & Science