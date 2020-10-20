Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose

According to AnalogFolk Sydney, this "moody" ad for a tricked out version of the Hyundai i30 is about people pursuing their "nocturnal passions".
Ad Nut will take their word for it, because Ad Nut watched more than half of it through a tiny gap in Ad Nut's paws.
It seems fitting that the spot, titled 'After dark', is appearing a couple of weeks before Halloween. It features a menacing gang of fox-faced skateboarders, one of those eerie mirror scenes where someone's face changes suddenly, a man running to either escape some unimaginable monster or because he is some unimaginable monster, and yes, an evil clown (a Pennywise lookalike—Ad Nut hopes Stephen King has been compensated).
The campaign includes YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, cinemas, online ads and out-of-home.
Here's how AnalogFolk ECD Richard Morgan explains the spot:
Early on, we resolved that if you’re the sort of person who likes to curl up with a light Adam Sandler comedy on Netflix and an early night, then this isn’t the car, nor the spot for you ... The need to step outside of our comfort zone and overcome barriers—real or imagined—is something that our audience intuitively understands. Setting the spot at night, when the senses are heightened and our hero characters are hard at work whilst most people are safely tucked up in bed, allowed us to interweave surprising, nocturnal elements in playful, non-linear ways, using the urban landscape as a backdrop.
CREDITS
Client – Hyundai Australia
Director of Marketing – Kevin Goult
Marketing Manager – Helen Gilmartin
Product Marketing Specialist – Muroa Zorah
Agency – AnalogFolk Sydney
ECD – Richard Morgan
Senior Art Director – Willy Maitland
Senior Copywriter – Alister McCann
Agency Producer – Angela Garofolo
Senior Designer – Robert Carter
Group Account Director – Jonny Sycamore
Project Director – Emily Entwisle
Strategy Partner – Ben Hourahine
Managing Director – Matt Robinson
Production Company – The Hooligan Collective
Director – Dylan Harrison
Producer – Ash McLeod
DOP – Peter Eastgate
Editor – Matt Bennett
Composer – Shaun Clifford
Singer – Julian Joseph
VFX – Cumulus
Colourist – Billy Wychgel
Post Production – Elements
Stills Retouching – Cream Studios
Media Agency – Hearts & Science
