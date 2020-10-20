Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Trigger warning: This Hyundai ad is scary on purpose

AnalogFolk's campaign for the Australia launch of the i30 N-Line sedan sets a definite tone. If you can't bear to watch, the agency suggests, then this is not the car for you.

According to AnalogFolk Sydney, this "moody" ad for a tricked out version of the Hyundai i30 is about people pursuing their "nocturnal passions".

Ad Nut will take their word for it, because Ad Nut watched more than half of it through a tiny gap in Ad Nut's paws.  

It seems fitting that the spot, titled 'After dark', is appearing a couple of weeks before Halloween. It features a menacing gang of fox-faced skateboarders, one of those eerie mirror scenes where someone's face changes suddenly, a man running to either escape some unimaginable monster or because he is some unimaginable monster, and yes, an evil clown (a Pennywise lookalike—Ad Nut hopes Stephen King has been compensated).

The campaign includes YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, cinemas, online ads and out-of-home.

Here's how AnalogFolk ECD Richard Morgan explains the spot:

Early on, we resolved that if you’re the sort of person who likes to curl up with a light Adam Sandler comedy on Netflix and an early night, then this isn’t the car, nor the spot for you ... The need to step outside of our comfort zone and overcome barriers—real or imagined—is something that our audience intuitively understands. Setting the spot at night, when the senses are heightened and our hero characters are hard at work whilst most people are safely tucked up in bed, allowed us to interweave surprising, nocturnal elements in playful, non-linear ways, using the urban landscape as a backdrop.

Again, Ad Nut will have to take Morgan's word for it. However, Ad Nut did not cover Ad Nut's ears while not watching the ad, so Ad Nut can certify that the music—an original track of "deconstructed nursery rhymes" using only Australian talent—is quite enjoyable.

CREDITS

Client – Hyundai Australia
Director of Marketing – Kevin Goult
Marketing Manager – Helen Gilmartin
Product Marketing Specialist – Muroa Zorah

Agency – AnalogFolk Sydney
ECD – Richard Morgan
Senior Art Director – Willy Maitland
Senior Copywriter – Alister McCann
Agency Producer – Angela Garofolo
Senior Designer – Robert Carter
Group Account Director – Jonny Sycamore
Project Director – Emily Entwisle
Strategy Partner – Ben Hourahine
Managing Director – Matt Robinson

Production Company – The Hooligan Collective
Director – Dylan Harrison
Producer – Ash McLeod
DOP – Peter Eastgate
Editor – Matt Bennett
Composer – Shaun Clifford
Singer – Julian Joseph
VFX – Cumulus
Colourist – Billy Wychgel
Post Production – Elements
Stills Retouching – Cream Studios

Media Agency – Hearts & Science

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

2 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

4 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

5 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

8 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

9 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands

Related Articles

Watch 25 fun Hyundai ads in just over four minutes
Advertising
Dec 10, 2019
Ad Nut

Watch 25 fun Hyundai ads in just over four minutes

Hyundai's twerking brush-creatures get electrified
Advertising
Apr 8, 2019
Ad Nut

Hyundai's twerking brush-creatures get electrified

Hyundai Motor, UNDP sign sustainability pact
Digital
Sep 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Hyundai Motor, UNDP sign sustainability pact

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language with AI app
Advertising
Mar 9, 2020
Ben Bold

AnalogFolk encourages women to 'big up' language ...

Just Published

Michael Roth: IPG leads the way on creativity and integration
Advertising
5 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Michael Roth: IPG leads the way on creativity and ...

Looking back: In April 2017, Michael Roth, chairman and chief executive of Interpublic, spoke of 'open architecture' approach, sale rumours and why Interpublic was in in a stronger position than ever.

Philippe Krakowsky to succeed Michael Roth as IPG CEO
Advertising
5 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Philippe Krakowsky to succeed Michael Roth as IPG CEO

Krakowsky will take the helm effective January 1 and Roth will move into the executive chairman role

The journey from #BoycottTanishq to #LoveTanishq
Advertising
13 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

The journey from #BoycottTanishq to #LoveTanishq

A closer look at the swings in opinion with regards to the controversial recent Tanishq film, along with added context from the agency that worked on it.

Employee mental health: Why the industry needs to act now
Marketing
14 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Employee mental health: Why the industry needs to ...

Organisational leaders in Asia are still doubtful about the tangible returns of investing in employee mental health. A psychologist weighs in.