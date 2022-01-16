Tinder India unveils a diverse set of dating stories through the journey of firsts

Tinder has rolled out a campaign to highlight their product features such as explore, hot takes and vibes. The film aims to showcase how their product offerings, combined with mutual interest, give users an outlet to discover potential matches and create unforgettable social experiences.

Conceptualised by the in-house team, the four short films feature snippets of GenZ's in India. The films showcase first dates (as shown above), first kisses, the first move, and first sorry's which all started through matching with their partner on Tinder.

Taru Kapoor, general manager, Match Group India, said, “Tinder is the world’s most popular app for sparking connections with new people. Millions of our members get the chance to meet a very diverse set of people every day based on shared interests. This new campaign is a reflection of countless journeys of firsts, and celebration of endless possibilities, that started on Tinder.”