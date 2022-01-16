Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Tinder India unveils a diverse set of dating stories through the journey of firsts

Watch the films conceptualised by the in-house team here.

Tinder has rolled out a campaign to highlight their product features such as explore, hot takes and vibes. The film aims to showcase how their product offerings, combined with mutual interest, give users an outlet to discover potential matches and create unforgettable social experiences.   

Conceptualised by the in-house team, the four short films feature snippets of GenZ's in India. The films showcase first dates (as shown above), first kisses, the first move, and first sorry's which all started through matching with their partner on Tinder.

Taru Kapoor, general manager, Match Group India, said, “Tinder is the world’s most popular app for sparking connections with new people. Millions of our members get the chance to meet a very diverse set of people every day based on shared interests. This new campaign is a reflection of countless journeys of firsts, and celebration of endless possibilities, that started on Tinder.”

Source:
Campaign India
Topics

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

2 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

3 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

4 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

5 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

6 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

The programmatic poop funnel

8 The programmatic poop funnel

AB InBev reveals new logo

9 AB InBev reveals new logo

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

Dating app: True love can't be found in a checklist
Advertising
Dec 14, 2021
Ad Nut

Dating app: True love can't be found in a checklist

Tinder India swipes right on the idea of consent
Advertising
Sep 9, 2021
Eularie Saldanha

Tinder India swipes right on the idea of consent

Tinder brings back Cannes Lions-winning interactive experience
Marketing
Aug 13, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Tinder brings back Cannes Lions-winning interactive ...

Tinder promises 'friends with benefits' (but not the kind you're thinking of)
Advertising
Jan 14, 2021
Ad Nut

Tinder promises 'friends with benefits' (but not ...

Just Published

Lynn Lewis elevated to global CMO of Mediabrands as UM taps Joe DeMiero as US CEO
Media
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Lynn Lewis elevated to global CMO of Mediabrands as ...

DeMiero joins from Publicis agency Hawkeye.

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural consultancy MindWorks
Marketing
8 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

AnalogFolk Group launches global behavioural ...

MindWorks will apply behavioural economics to marketing strategy.

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, except corporate channels
Media
9 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Edelman barometer sees trust in all media fall, ...

Trust in all news sources has fallen over the past decade, apart from media owned by businesses themselves, according to the latest global Trust Barometer from PR agency Edelman.

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid rages on
Advertising
17 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

What’s the future of events? Trends shift as Covid ...

Companies now consider virtual events a permanent part of the landscape, according to a new study by Splash.