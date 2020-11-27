Advertising The Work
21 hours ago

Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments

A new campaign from BBH India focuses on the heady mixture of trepidation and hope involved in a series of first meetings, and it's inspired by real users of the app.

This music video about young love, from Tinder and BBH India, does a great job of capturing timid meetings, initial sparks of chemistry and the limitess optimism of meeting someone new. 

Ad Nut likes that ad is inclusive without making a big deal about it—a choice that also extends to the press materials for this campaign, which devoted not one word to the fact that the ad shows a same-sex meetup. That such things are not notable enough for comment, especially among the younger folk this work targets, fills Ad Nut with as much hope as any infatuated youngster feeling the first blush of new love.

Ad Nut is told that the stories presented are based on real Tinder user experiences, so Ad Nut hopes that each of these charming couples is living happily ever after together.

CREDITS

Agency: BBH India
CEO and CCO, BBH-PWW India: Russell Barrett
CEO, BBH-PWW India:  Subhash Kamath
CSO and CEO, BBH-PWW India: Sanjay Sharma
MD: Arvind Krishan
ECD and writer: Vasudha Misra
Creative team: Ttarangg Manoj, Rodrigues Robert, Aastha Gupta
Head of production: Rahul Kulkarni
Business director: Rajat Pandey
Business partner: Manas Dewan
Strategy director: Pranoy Kanojia
Strategist: Arshavi Buch
Production house: Ransom Film
Director: Jess Kohl
Producer: Akshiti Goleria
Creative producer: Bharat Sikka
DOP: Tassaduq Hussain
Music Composer:  Mikey McCleary
Vocalist: Raja Kumari
Lyricists: Raja Kumari, Saba Azad, Mikey McCleary
Editor: Hasani Franke, Rachit Mehta
Colorist: Christian Leiva

