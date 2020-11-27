Tinder fills India ad with hopeful meet-cute moments

This music video about young love, from Tinder and BBH India, does a great job of capturing timid meetings, initial sparks of chemistry and the limitess optimism of meeting someone new.

Ad Nut likes that ad is inclusive without making a big deal about it—a choice that also extends to the press materials for this campaign, which devoted not one word to the fact that the ad shows a same-sex meetup. That such things are not notable enough for comment, especially among the younger folk this work targets, fills Ad Nut with as much hope as any infatuated youngster feeling the first blush of new love.

Ad Nut is told that the stories presented are based on real Tinder user experiences, so Ad Nut hopes that each of these charming couples is living happily ever after together.

CREDITS

Agency: BBH India

CEO and CCO, BBH-PWW India: Russell Barrett

CEO, BBH-PWW India: Subhash Kamath

CSO and CEO, BBH-PWW India: Sanjay Sharma

MD: Arvind Krishan

ECD and writer: Vasudha Misra

Creative team: Ttarangg Manoj, Rodrigues Robert, Aastha Gupta

Head of production: Rahul Kulkarni

Business director: Rajat Pandey

Business partner: Manas Dewan

Strategy director: Pranoy Kanojia

Strategist: Arshavi Buch

Production house: Ransom Film

Director: Jess Kohl

Producer: Akshiti Goleria

Creative producer: Bharat Sikka

DOP: Tassaduq Hussain

Music Composer: Mikey McCleary

Vocalist: Raja Kumari

Lyricists: Raja Kumari, Saba Azad, Mikey McCleary

Editor: Hasani Franke, Rachit Mehta

Colorist: Christian Leiva