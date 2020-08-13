The pandemic is no reason for daily drinking

Surely the mental and physical tribulations of an unprecedented global health crisis are reasons enough to reach for a glass of wine each night.

A new campaign called Break the Habit by Australia’s Alcohol and Drug Foundation cautions that it only takes 66 days on average to form a habit—roughly the same amount of time many Australians have spent in lockdown. A case study by the Foundation showed that one woman who was previously only drinking on weekends and social occasions had progressed to drinking daily during the lockdown.

The campaign is targeted at Australians aged 21 to 51 living in metro regions and shows that even small increases to the amount of alcohol one drinks can become more difficult to shift over time. The objective is to encourage people to consider their recent drinking patterns, help them recognise any problem signs and what to do to turn them around.

Ad Nut wishes its human friends strength during a time where alcohol may seem like an easy answer. While Ad Nut has enjoyed a sip or two of hazelnut liqueur on the rocks during this lockdown—especially when sitting down to watch Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan run into each other’s arms—rest assured that everything is consumed in moderation.

