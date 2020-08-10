Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
Aug 10, 2020

Thailand juice brand presents itself as insurance you can drink

"We know we're good, so we dare to insure," proclaims a new ad for Tipco from Publicis Groupe agency Brilliant & Million.

The above ad for Thailand fruit juice brand Tipco, by Publicis Groupe agency Brilliant & Million, presents the product as an insurance policy: It provides immediate immunity dividends and comes with a low premium of just 18 bhat (US$0.58) a day.

Ad Nut's a sucker for advertising that co-opts the tropes of a different product category (see "New Zealand turns the whole country into a game" and "Condom campaign treats STIs like stocks"). Plus, the direct approach used in the final moments of the ad also delights your furry correspondent—assuming the subtitles are accurate, as Ad Nut's Thai is a bit limited. "We know we're good, so we dare to insure," the voiceover boasts, before the ad concludes with the very confident call-to-action: "What are you waiting for? Go buy now!"  

CREDITS

Chief Executive Officer : Sorada Sonprasit
Chief Creative Officer : Sompat Trisadikun
Executive Creative Director : Titipun Tubthong
Strategic Planning Group Head : Kanokporn Kulsri
Associate Creative Director : Rachata Punyathanasakchai
Copywriter : Julalak Phinchaem
Strategic Planning Supervisor : Saharat Narukatpichai
Account Director : Jidapha Pimthanothai
Account Supervisor : Wutcharapon Putyon
Account Executive : Kittin Thupthai
Production Team : Brilliant & Million
Head of Multimedia Designer : Yuttana Chaiwat
Editor : Likasit Dacha
Original Video Footage from Tipco Brand

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

