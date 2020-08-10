Thailand juice brand presents itself as insurance you can drink

The above ad for Thailand fruit juice brand Tipco, by Publicis Groupe agency Brilliant & Million, presents the product as an insurance policy: It provides immediate immunity dividends and comes with a low premium of just 18 bhat (US$0.58) a day.

Ad Nut's a sucker for advertising that co-opts the tropes of a different product category (see "New Zealand turns the whole country into a game" and "Condom campaign treats STIs like stocks"). Plus, the direct approach used in the final moments of the ad also delights your furry correspondent—assuming the subtitles are accurate, as Ad Nut's Thai is a bit limited. "We know we're good, so we dare to insure," the voiceover boasts, before the ad concludes with the very confident call-to-action: "What are you waiting for? Go buy now!"

