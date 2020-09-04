Take a trippy journey, courtesy of Photoshop

Poodle (head).
Tiger (yawning).
Pigeons (one realistic, one cartoon).
Lizard (humanoid).
Toucan.
Penguin.
Octopus (giant, golden).
Teddy bear (walking).
Gorilla (pink).
Flamingos (towering).
It's nice to see so many animals (and a bunch of imaginary creatures) getting screen time, and this ad is a fun Friday diversion. So Ad Nut is not bitter that no one thought to include the most photogenic and clever of all species. Seriously, it's fine. If you can't be bothered to make the very minimal effort that it would take to earn enshrinement in Ad Nut's Hall of Fame, what can Ad Nut do?
CREDITS
Brand: Adobe
Creative agency: 72andSunny Los Angeles
Director: Antoine Bardou-Jacquet
Production: Partizan
VFX: Mathematic
Mix/ sound design: Lime Studios
Editorial: Work Editorial
|Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.