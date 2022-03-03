Spikes Asia X Campaign: The geography of purpose

Mindshare and their partners are collaborating to map the scale, velocity and engagement potential of Good Growth territories across APAC for the first time.

Using the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals as a consistent framework for the analysis, this study uncovers the diversity of thought around the region and the themes that transcend borders.

As more brands examine the societal impact of their marketing investments and seek to align them with their core values, this study helps brands to understand where and why they can deliver Good Growth in APAC.

What is the activation potential of Good Growth across APAC?

What issues are relevant in particular markets and what issues are universal?

Which influencers and technology partners are the most influential?

