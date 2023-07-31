News Media Marketing Technology
Singtel's NDP 2023 film showcases its role as Singapore's founding telco

Through the perspective of the telecommunications industry, the film showcases Singapore's transformation into a formidable global economic powerhouse.

Singtel has unveiled a short film titled "From Mudflats to Smart Nation" to commemorate Singapore's 58th birthday and honour the 100th birth anniversary of the founding prime minister, Lee Kuan Yew.

The documentary, running for 23 minutes and narrated by Singtel's corporate leaders, explores Lee's vision for the nation and its transformation from a fledgling state to a global economic hub, viewed through the lens of telecoms and technology. 

The film delves into Singapore's connectivity, communication, and digital content evolution that paved the way for its economic growth and transition into today's Smart Nation.  

Structured in three acts, it traces the growth of Singapore's communications infrastructure, nationwide computerisation, and adoption of information communications technology through interviews with Singtel's chief executive officer, chief financial officer, CEO of Singtel's subsidiary NCS and other key figures. 

The documentary employs parallax visual effects, bringing historical footage and photos to life, offering nostalgia for older Singaporeans, and a glimpse into the nation's humble beginnings for the younger generation. 

Act one explores the rapid urbanisation in the 1960s and 1970s, focusing on establishing communications infrastructure, submarine cables, and satellite services that enabled Singapore to become an international hub. 

Act two chronicles the phase of growth that emphasised internationalisation through technology adoption, computerisation of government services, and the expansion of Singtel into the regional market. 

Act three highlights Singapore's early adoption of 3G, 4G, and 5G technologies, allowing businesses to experiment with innovation and stay ahead in the digital age. The film concludes with Lee's call to "follow the rainbow" and "ride it," resonating with Singapore's commitment to innovation and staying ahead of the curve.

"As we celebrate Singapore's 58th birthday, it is timely to examine how Singapore innovated its way to the present where we stand on the cusp of mainstream 5G adoption, another critical technology milestone that's paving the way forward for our Smart Nation," said Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of Singtel.  

"Given our beginnings as the country's sole telecoms company, we feel extremely privileged to have supported Singapore's development through the decades, from launching satellite services and laying the first submarine cable to providing fibre and internet access to every household. True to our purpose to empower every generation, we are glad that our innovation focus and strategic investments have helped Singaporeans to get ahead, even through the recent global pandemic, demonstrating the critical role of telecoms and technology in ensuring better lives and livelihoods for our community." 

The trailer for the film will be screened during the National Day Parade preview on 29 July and the actual National Day Parade. The full documentary will be available on Singtel's YouTube channel from 31 July and broadcast on Singtel TV (eLe Channel) on 9 August.

Campaign Asia-Pacific
