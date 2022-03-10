Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Secondhand site Swopmart made a torture film

A campaign by CJ Worx uses bizarre and upsetting scenarios to show how the Thai online marketplace protects both buyers and sellers.

In a first for Ad Nut, an agency has suggested a series of headlines Ad Nut can "feel free" to use for an article about a new campaign for Thai online marketplace Swopmart.

Even though Ad Nut decided to stick to writing Ad Nut's own headlines (above), Ad Nut appreciates the kind offer of support. Thanks, friendly people at CJ Worx in Bangkok!

In addition, Ad Nut can't deny the accuracy of "Stop being tortured from trading secondhand gadgets: Weird and hilarious commercial from Swopmart by CJ Worx". 

And "Swopmart’ll save your ass from being tortured" has a refreshing directness.

What the proposed headlines fail to indicate is that the ad in question (above) might be disturbing to some more sensitive viewers. Count Ad Nut among these, in fact. The vignette that's clearly inspired by a famous scene in A Clockwork Orange is likely to give Ad Nut nightmares. Because limes are disgusting and Ad Nut cannot deal with the idea of being forced to eat them. No thank you! 

Anyway, the work is an entertaining way to dramatise the perils of online selling and differentiate Swopmart's offering. One might even call it "Absurd but insightful". That's another of the agency's suggested headlines, and Ad Nut couldn't have said it better Ad Nut's self. 

CREDITS

AGENCY:
Creative Chairman & Founder: Saharath Sawadatikom
Creative Director: Saharath Sawadatikom
Associated Creative Director: Vuttichai Chongsanguan, Chalotorn Nuanthong
Copywriter: Arus Mettaphan / Vuttichai Chongsanguan
Art Director: Umavadee Vitayapradit / Chalotorn Nuanthong
Agency Producer: Saralrat Chalermsripinyorach
Managing Director: Chawana Keeratiyutamonkul
Associate Business Director: Sasithorn Bunditjirakul
Account Director: Sukanda Chatthanyakit
Strategic Planning Manager: Nateekarn Tempattarasak
Associate Media Planning Director: Chanitta Seeda
Senior Media Buyer: Pimchanok Kwaipan, Rudchaneekorn Onsakorn :

PRODUCTION:
Director: Taya Soonthonvipat
Producer: Ithaya Wongwaisayawan
DOP: Naruphol Chokanapitak
Assist to Director: Paradee Puparussanon
Art Director: Toey Jaruvateekul
Casting Director: Pype Manoharn
Stylist: Supachai Bunnag
Location Manager: Janejira Montichachart
Production Manage: Sumittra Kudcharoen
Camera: Redsnapper
Lighting: Brandlink
Grip: Gearhead
Post producer: Vasuda Niyatanon
Editor: Pasuree Pananond
After effect: Tosapon Pimton
Post Production: Studio Newbrain
Sound: Pumpumpumpum sound studio

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

4 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

5 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Singtel names new creative lead agency

6 Singtel names new creative lead agency

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

7 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

9 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Related Articles

Dentsu International names new CEO in Thailand
Advertising
Dec 21, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu International names new CEO in Thailand

Initiative names new Thailand CEO
Advertising
Aug 5, 2021
Staff Reporters

Initiative names new Thailand CEO

Can Grab, Singha's rise inspire more local Thai labels to break out in brand-conscious Thailand?
Marketing
Sep 27, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Can Grab, Singha's rise inspire more local Thai ...

Spotify gets personal with Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia
Advertising
Jun 16, 2021
Ad Nut

Spotify gets personal with Philippines, Thailand ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Marcel Wijnen's leap of faith
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Marcel Wijnen's leap of faith

The creative director at Hulsbosch answers 11 of our questions. Learn how fear played a part in his career path, how he got kicked out a lot as a student and why you'll often find him up at the crack of dawn.

Adtech middleware in its present form was never meant to be
Digital
1 day ago
Hari Shankar

Adtech middleware in its present form was never ...

Middleware emerged to try to fill a chasm between buyers and sellers, but can't truly solve any of the problems it professes to solve. Will that change as the adtech space evolves?

How marketers are trying to recast gender stereotypes in ecommerce
Marketing
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How marketers are trying to recast gender stereotype...

Marketers are grappling with how to reach consumers in the categories they spend the most time and money in, while subverting gender stereotypes in their ecommerce campaigns.

Dentsu Indonesia appoints media CEO and chief growth officer
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Indonesia appoints media CEO and chief ...

Following former CEO Maya Watano’s departure in January, Dentsu Indonesia has seen a reshuffle of its leadership team.