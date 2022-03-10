Secondhand site Swopmart made a torture film

In a first for Ad Nut, an agency has suggested a series of headlines Ad Nut can "feel free" to use for an article about a new campaign for Thai online marketplace Swopmart.

Even though Ad Nut decided to stick to writing Ad Nut's own headlines (above), Ad Nut appreciates the kind offer of support. Thanks, friendly people at CJ Worx in Bangkok!

In addition, Ad Nut can't deny the accuracy of "Stop being tortured from trading secondhand gadgets: Weird and hilarious commercial from Swopmart by CJ Worx".

And "Swopmart’ll save your ass from being tortured" has a refreshing directness.

What the proposed headlines fail to indicate is that the ad in question (above) might be disturbing to some more sensitive viewers. Count Ad Nut among these, in fact. The vignette that's clearly inspired by a famous scene in A Clockwork Orange is likely to give Ad Nut nightmares. Because limes are disgusting and Ad Nut cannot deal with the idea of being forced to eat them. No thank you!

Anyway, the work is an entertaining way to dramatise the perils of online selling and differentiate Swopmart's offering. One might even call it "Absurd but insightful". That's another of the agency's suggested headlines, and Ad Nut couldn't have said it better Ad Nut's self.

