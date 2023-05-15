Rip Curl and Tourism Fiji surprise surfers with virtual competition

Turns out you weren't the only one to catch that wave.

The above video details a campaign led by VMLY&R for surfing goods company Rip Curl and Tourism Fiji that unknowingly entered surfers in a competition based on their smartwatch data.

Those who used the Rip Curl Virtual Pro watch during the 10-day competition had their data logged and analysed by an algorithm looking for distance paddled, surf time, total waves surfed, top speed, longest waves and the number of surfs, culminating in a final score.

The data sets were then turned into a video contestants could download and share with their social

communities – pitting their surfs against others. Once they did, they were entered with the yet-to-be-announced winner and four mates given a free surf trip to Fiji.

“Brands are always searching for ways to utilise data," said Jake Barrow, Group ECD, VMLY&R Australia. "The Rip Curl Virtual Pro is something with meaning that connects with surfers and leads to more engagement with our product. I love that any surfer whoparticipates can effectively surf against mates, strangers or even the pros.”

